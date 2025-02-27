Former hostage Gadi Mozes, 80, tells Netanyahu: 'Every day is critical'

Less than a month after his release from captivity in Gaza, 80-year-old Gadi Mozes from Kibbutz Nir Oz issued his first public statement Thursday, addressing the Israeli public and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a recorded message.
"I was there, and I suffered. I witnessed the horrors our people endure in captivity," Moses said. "Mr. Prime Minister, every day is critical — critical to the survival of our remaining hostages, critical to our ability to bring our fallen home for burial in Israel."
Mozes was freed in the first phase of the hostage deal after 482 days in captivity. He was held alone by Islamic Jihad, as was Arbel Yehoud, who was released with him. In the same exchange, IDF lookout Agam Berger was freed from a separate location. Even before reuniting with his family, Mozes vowed upon his release: "I will do everything in my power to help rebuild Nir Oz."
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
At the start of his statement, Mozes expressed gratitude to the thousands who protest daily to raise awareness and push for the swift return of the remaining hostages. "I was there for 482 days and suffered. I saw firsthand the horrors our people endure," he said.
Emphasizing the urgency of their release, Mozes added: "Every moment counts. I was freed after 482 days—by sheer luck, I made it out alive. But with each passing day, those still held are at greater risk. I suffered there, I suffered greatly—mentally and physically, facing relentless abuse."
Mozes also referenced the recent confirmations of hostages' deaths. "Just days ago, we mourned my dear Oded, Ariel, Kfir, and Shiri. Today, we learned that Itzik, Shlomo, Ohad and Tzachi are also no longer with us."
Concluding his message, Mozes extended his support to IDF soldiers, expressed condolences to bereaved families, and wished a swift recovery to the wounded. "These brave individuals risked their lives to save me, my fellow hostages, and our entire people," he said. He pledged to "join the fight for the release of every last hostage and dedicate himself to rebuilding Nir Oz, transforming it from a devastated landscape into a thriving community once again."