Erdogan to Trump: US–Iran ceasefire extension is a 'positive step' as talks near endgame

Erdogan told Trump he welcomed extension of US-Iran ceasefire and said disputes could be resolved, Turkish presidency said; Trump said talks are in final stages and warned of strikes without deal

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Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told U.S. President Donald Trump in a call on Wednesday he welcomed the extension ​of a ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran, adding he believed ‌contested issues between the sides could be resolved, according to the Turkish presidency.
NATO member Turkey, which neighbours Iran, has been in close contact with Washington, Tehran, and mediators Pakistan ​to seek an end to the war. It has called for ​an end to the conflict and passed messages between the ⁠sides.
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רג'פ טאיפ ארדואן ודונלד טראמפ בשארם א־שייח'רג'פ טאיפ ארדואן ודונלד טראמפ בשארם א־שייח'
Erdogan and Trump
(Photo: Evan Vucci, Pool/AP)
Trump said earlier that negotiations with Iran were "in the final stages," while ​warning of further attacks unless Tehran agrees to a peace deal.
"During the meeting, ​our President stated that he viewed the decision to extend the ceasefire in the conflict zone in our region as a positive development (and) that he believed a reasonable solution to ​the disputed issues was possible," the presidency said in a statement.
It added ​that Erdogan called renewed stability in Syria an "important gain" for the region, adding that he ‌urged ⁠steps to prevent the situation in Lebanon from worsening amid the continued fighting between Israel and Hezbollah.
Erdogan also told Trump preparations for the NATO Summit, to be held in Ankara in July, were continuing and that Turkey was working ​for the meeting ​to be "a success ⁠in every aspect," the presidency said.
The two also discussed bilateral ties, it added.
Trump later said he had a "very good" ​call with Erdogan, adding that the pair have a very ​good ⁠relationship.
"Isn't it nice to have relationships with some very tough people? He's a tough guy, and I have a relationship with him that nobody else has," Trump ⁠said.
"He's ​been, I think, very much of an ally. ​Some people doubt that, but I think he's been a great ally."
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