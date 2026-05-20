Erdogan to Trump: US–Iran ceasefire extension is a 'positive step' as talks near endgame

adding he believed ‌contested issues between the sides could be resolved, according to the Turkish presidency.

adding he believed ‌contested issues between the sides could be resolved, according to the Turkish presidency.

​to seek an end to the war. It has called for ​an end to the conflict and passed messages between the ⁠sides.

​to seek an end to the war. It has called for ​an end to the conflict and passed messages between the ⁠sides.

Trump said earlier that negotiations with Iran were "in the final stages," while ​warning of further attacks unless Tehran agrees to a peace deal.

Trump said earlier that negotiations with Iran were "in the final stages," while ​warning of further attacks unless Tehran agrees to a peace deal.

Trump said earlier that negotiations with Iran were "in the final stages," while ​warning of further attacks unless Tehran agrees to a peace deal.