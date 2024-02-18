Al Jazeera 'reporter' who documented Hamas massacre to receive medical treatment in Qatar

Ismail Abu Omar, who participated in Oct 7 invasion and injured in IDF attack, identified as Hamas platoon deputy commander, now being evacuated for medical treatment in Doha, Qatar

Al Jazeera reporter and Hamas terrorist Ismail Abu Omar airlifted to Doha, Qatar

Al Jazeera reporter Ismail Abu Omar, who documented the Hamas massacre in Kibbutz Nir Oz on October 7 and was injured last week in an attack north of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, has been airlifted for medical treatment in Doha after his leg was amputated, the Qatari network reported on Sunday.
Abu Omar's leg was amputated as a result of the attack, and his condition has since deteriorated.
Al Jazeera reporter and Hamas terrorist Ismail Abu Omar
On Saturday night, Al Jazeera reported that doctors at the European Hospital in Gaza warned of life-threatening complications after Abu Omar underwent surgery on Friday evening.
There have been increased calls for his transfer out of the Gaza Strip, citing a lack of necessary medical facilities to treat him.
Dr. Mohammad Alfar, head of an unofficial American medical delegation to Gaza, also warned of further deterioration in his condition.
Al Jazeera reporter and Hamas terrorist Ismail Abu Omar in Kibbutz Nir Oz on October 7

Following these reports, Al Jazeera announced on Sunday that Abu Omar was transferred through the Rafah crossing to Egypt from where a Qatari plane flew him to Doha. He is receiving medical treatment in the emirate, despite being accused by the IDF of being a terrorist and a Hamas platoon deputy commander. The photographer injured alongside him, Ahmad Mater, remains in the Gaza Strip, connected to a ventilator.
Abu Omar had entered Kibbutz Nir Oz with Hamas terrorists on October 7 and documented the horrors. He also shared a video in which he is heard saying, "The brothers advanced, 'Masha'Allah' may God bless."
