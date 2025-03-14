‘There’s fighting in the West Bank, but it’s mostly offensive’: Inside the operations of Israel’s reserve forces

Behind the IDF’s 8211th Battalion stands a force of about 500 reservists who left behind families, businesses and daily lives to fight. These soldiers embody the sacrifices made by Israel’s reserve forces in war. On the morning of October 7 , they didn’t wait for a call, an official order or a summons — they deployed themselves and were quickly in action in the West Bank .

The battalion fought in close-quarters encounters, eliminated terrorists and lost comrades. Their commander was wounded in an explosion and is now recovering in the hospital. As divisions deepen within Israeli society, the soldiers describe the unity they’ve found in the reserves and the family they’ve become.

The unit completed its third round of reserve duty this weekend and is already preparing for the next, if needed. “The West Bank is changing but we have to keep going. We’re here if we’re needed,” they say.

Rapid combat deployment

“I was discharged two months before the war after serving in the Kfir Brigade,” says Maj. A., 28, a company commander in the battalion, married and a father living in Moshav Gadi in the Jordan Valley.

“I got a call from the battalion commander and I was there,” he recalled. “Our deployment isn’t standard. Even before the war, we were designated as a pilot unit — one that can reach its equipment depot and be operational within hours. During the war, our forces entered Qalqilya, and that was about protecting home for me — taking control of our sector.”

The battalion, part of the Ephraim Brigade, operated across the northern West Bank and the Jordan Valley, manning checkpoints, conducting arrests, dispersing riots and securing the region.

It was the frontline force tasked with providing security to West Bank residents, preventing terrorist infiltrations into central Israel and ensuring that an October 7 scenario wouldn’t unfold in the region’s communities.

In one mission, led by Lt. Col. Y., the battalion raided a site in the village of Azzun, where a terror cell was hiding. A close-quarters gunfight ensued, ending with four terrorists killed and large amounts of weaponry seized. The cell, which had been planning a major attack in the West Bank or central Israel, was neutralized.

“There’s fighting in the West Bank, but it’s mostly offensive, not defensive,” Maj. A. explained. “When we entered the cluster of villages in the Jordan Valley, we did so with an unprecedented show of force — armed drones, missiles, armored personnel carriers and tanks.

“The enemy is ultimately cowardly. They fight from within civilian areas and plant explosives in the ground. They fired at me a few times while I was in my jeep — not face-to-face, but from an alley. They shoot and hide.”

A final embrace

After months of combat, the battalion faced a devastating blow. “In every operation, we were professional, we sought direct engagement, and we always won. Then the charge exploded. That was a defining moment for our soldiers,” Maj. A. said.

On the night of January 20, Battalion Commander Lt. Col. Y. and his command team set out for a reconnaissance mission near the village of Tammun in the Jordan Valley. They hit an explosive charge. The driver, Sergeant First Class (res.) Eviatar Ben Yehuda , 31, from the settlement of Nitzan, a father of two, was killed. Lt. Col. Y. was rushed to Sheba Medical Center and has been recovering since.

“I had just arrived at the battalion hours before the explosion,” recalled Maj. D., another company commander. “I was signing out my gear when I met the battalion commander and Eviatar. He gave me such a strong hug — I didn’t understand why. I wasn’t feeling well that day and it lifted my spirits. When the news came about the explosion, it was crushing.”

“There’s a huge gap between how people perceive the Jordan Valley and what’s happening on the ground,” he continued. “On one hand, it looks pastoral. On the other, everything can change in an instant. Y., our commander, always talked about that.”

A battalion’s resilience

Lt. Col. T., Y.’s deputy who took over command after the injury, says the loss hit hard. “Mentally, Y. was a highly respected commander. No one believed he could be hit. It shook us — we suddenly felt vulnerable. But the event sharpened our readiness. At that moment, I asked myself, ‘What would Y. do if he were in my place?’ The answer was clear.

“I went from company to company, told them what had happened and we held a deeply emotional ceremony. I told them, ‘You have until sunrise to process this. Once the sun rises, we get up strong.’ That’s when we found our resilience.”

The battalion pressed on with its offensive operations in the northern West Bank. Then, another devastating loss struck.

On February 4, a terrorist ambushed the battalion’s soldiers at the Tayasir checkpoint in the Jordan Valley. “As I was driving, I got a report that the terrorist had infiltrated the post and a firefight was underway. My greatest fear was a massacre,” said Battalion Commander Lt. Col. T., who rushed to the scene with his men.

“The engagement lasted about seven minutes,” he said of the gunfight that ended with the terrorist neutralized.

But the cost was high. Sergeant major (res.) Ofer Yung, 39, from Tel Aviv, a father of two and a squad commander; and Sergeant major (res.) Avraham Tzvi Tzivka Friedman, 45, from Kibbutz Ein Hanatziv, a father of six, were killed. Several others were wounded .

“It was a brutal situation — both mentally and operationally. We were in the middle of an operation, with forces still deployed. We lost three of our brothers, all fathers. But we had a mission to complete. War has a price,” Lt. Col. T. said.

Bonds beyond service

The battalion continues to support the families of its fallen and wounded. “When you join this battalion, you join a family,” Lt. Col. T. shared. “The soldiers know each other intimately and even their wives are connected. Yes, we fight for ideals but in the end, we show up for reserve duty because of the people standing next to us. The human fabric of this unit is unique.

“There’s a lot of division in Israeli society but in this battalion, people from completely different backgrounds are willing to die for each other. That’s our secret. Our spirit is stronger than anything. We’re here, waiting for the next call.”