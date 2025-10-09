Rare photos from Gaza deal talks emerge as Trump announces Israel-Hamas agreement

Rare images from inside the negotiation room in Sharm el-Sheikh were released overnight Thursday by Arabic media outlets, showing key moments just before U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Hamas had signed the first phase of his ceasefire plan .

4 View gallery Negotiation teams and mediators celebtraing the agreement

Other images showed the full Israeli delegation, including Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer and the government’s envoy for hostages and missing persons, Gal Hirsch. Senior Hamas figures were also present in the room, including Gaza leader Khalil al-Hayya, senior officials Ghazi Hamad and Zaher Jabarin. Trump’s senior adviser Steve Witkoff was photographed as well, alongside Turkey’s intelligence chief and representatives from a newly appointed mediation team that had arrived in Egypt.

The images emerged just as Arab outlets began reporting that Hamas had agreed to the deal. Citing sources within the “Palestinian resistance,” the reports said the formal signing was expected at noon Thursday in Egypt.

The photos were released shortly after a dramatic moment in the White House briefing room, when Trump, mid-question from reporters, was handed a note by Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Rubio whispered in the president’s ear, prompting Trump to tell the press: “I was just given a note by the secretary of state, saying that we’re very close to a deal in the Middle East and they're going to need me pretty quickly.”

4 View gallery The Hamas delegation

4 View gallery Turkish mediators

4 View gallery The Israeli negotiation team

Shortly afterward, the Associated Press and Sky News reported that the note contained a request to approve a Truth Social post, so the president could be the first to announce the Gaza deal. Minutes later, Trump published the announcement.