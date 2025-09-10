Netanyahu’s ultimatum to Qatar signals possible failure of Hamas strike

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's statement on Wednesday evening , in which he issued an ultimatum to Qatar, also served as an implied acknowledgment of the failure—or at least the limited success —of Israel’s attempt to eliminate top Hamas leaders at a villa in Doha. Netanyahu is already moving forward, sending a clear message to the Qataris: there will be no immunity for those who harbor terrorists. “Either you expel them or put them on trial—if you don’t, we will,” he said in a statement delivered in English.

Netanyahu’s warning extended beyond Qatar, implicitly targeting all countries providing safe haven to terrorists. While he did not name any nations directly, it is known that Turkey, for example, shelters Hamas operatives.

( Video: Omer Miron/ GPO )

The prime minister’s remarks also responded indirectly to U.S. President Donald Trump , who had expressed dissatisfaction with the strike and urged Netanyahu not to repeat it. Netanyahu countered that Israel acted in the same way the U.S. did after the September 11 attacks, when it eliminated Osama bin Laden in Pakistan—a sovereign U.S. ally—without facing international objection.

“We also have 9/11. We remember October 7,” Netanyahu said. “On that day, Islamist terrorists committed the worst crime against the Jewish people since the Holocaust. What did America do after 9/11? It promised to hunt the terrorists who committed that horrific act, wherever they were. It also passed a UN Security Council resolution two weeks later stating that governments cannot shelter terrorists.”

Addressing international criticism, he added: “These countries should be ashamed of themselves. What did they do when America killed Osama bin Laden? Did they say, ‘Oh, what a terrible thing happened to Afghanistan or Pakistan?’ No, they applauded. They should applaud Israel for standing by those principles and applying them.”

Diplomatically, Netanyahu’s statement could also be read as a direct challenge to Trump. If there was indeed no coordination between Israel and the U.S. before the Doha strike—as appears to be the case—Netanyahu’s comments are a pointed provocation. If Trump told the Emir of Qatar that Israel would not repeat such an operation, Netanyahu made clear that if Doha does not act against Hamas leaders itself, Israel will do so.

2 View gallery ( Photo: AP Photo/Alex Brandon, REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa, Alex Kolomoisky )

An alternative interpretation is that Trump’s warnings to Qatar were merely “lip service” while behind the scenes, coordination with Jerusalem may have occurred. In that scenario, Netanyahu would have little concern about angering Washington with his statement.

Meanwhile, Adam Boehler, the U.S. president’s envoy, revealed Wednesday that Trump conducted direct talks with Hamas. Boehler said: “I think it was a very helpful meeting. It was very helpful to hear some back and forth.” He added: “We’re the United States. We’re not an agent of Israel. We have specific interests at play and we did communicate back and forth.”

Qatar’s Interior Ministry said Wednesday that efforts continue to confirm the identities of those killed in the strike. The ministry confirmed that Jihad, the office manager of Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya, was among the dead. Two others present at the targeted location remain missing.

Qatar’s Prime Minister Mohammed al-Thani told CNN that Netanyahu is “leading the Middle East toward chaos,” warning that “the entire Gulf is at risk.” He disclosed that several Qatari officers wounded in the Israeli strike remain in critical condition and said Doha is reevaluating its role as a mediator and the future of Hamas on its territory.

Regarding Trump’s support for Qatar, al-Thani said: “What we heard from Trump is a strong message reaffirming his commitment to Qatar and stating that the strike is unacceptable to him. Now we need to see what actions the Americans will take.” He added that Qatar and regional partners are considering a coordinated response including an Arab summit in Doha in the coming days.

2 View gallery Hamas's leader meeting before the strike

On Netanyahu’s remarks, al-Thani responded: “Netanyahu is the greatest problem in the Middle East. Tell me—what other country in the world bombs seven countries simultaneously? It’s unacceptable. He claims to aim for a peaceful Middle East yet none of our countries threatened Israel. Why does he claim to be a man of peace while doing the exact opposite? The world believes him? We are at a critical moment for the entire region.”

Even before Netanyahu’s implied acknowledgment of the operation’s limited success, sources familiar with the matter suggested that the strike in Doha may have failed because the targeted Hamas leaders were elsewhere in the compound. Iranian reports indicate that negotiation team members had left their phones in the targeted room and were praying in an adjacent room which may have saved them. Saudi newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat reported, citing Hamas sources, that two senior political leaders were injured in the Israeli strike, one seriously.