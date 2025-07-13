Iran vows Israel will 'pay the price' for 'assassination' attempt on president

A senior Iranian official threatened that “Israel will pay a price,” telling Al Jazeera: “Israel sought to assassinate the Iranian president during an important meeting of the National Security Council held during the war. The assassination attempt was part of an Israeli plan aimed at toppling the regime in Iran. The strike targeted the heads of the executive, legislative, and judicial branches in order to disrupt the state's operations. The attack occurred during a key meeting on strategic decisions, in response to Israeli aggression. We have launched a comprehensive investigation into the assassination attempt, and there is suspicion that an agent was involved. The attempt on President Pezeshkian's life will not pass without Israel paying a price.”