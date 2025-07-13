Iran vows Israel will 'pay the price' for 'assassination' attempt on president

Video of an Israeli attack on Tehran, which targeted a meeting of the Iranian Supreme National Security Council and where President Masoud Pezeshkian was wounded, was shown on Sunday on the Saudi Arabian Al Hadath channel
The video showed multiple explosions and was similar to Israeli attacks on terrorist leaders when they were in underground bunkers, including Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut and Mohammed Sinwar in Gaza.
A senior Iranian official threatened that “Israel will pay a price,” telling Al Jazeera: “Israel sought to assassinate the Iranian president during an important meeting of the National Security Council held during the war. The assassination attempt was part of an Israeli plan aimed at toppling the regime in Iran. The strike targeted the heads of the executive, legislative, and judicial branches in order to disrupt the state's operations. The attack occurred during a key meeting on strategic decisions, in response to Israeli aggression. We have launched a comprehensive investigation into the assassination attempt, and there is suspicion that an agent was involved. The attempt on President Pezeshkian's life will not pass without Israel paying a price.”
The explosions last month caused a power outage, but the officials were able to escape through an emergency exit that was prepared in advance, the report claimed. Pezeshkian and others were slightly hurt during their escape.
On the day of the strike, the IDF issued a warning to residents of Tehran to evacuate for their safety. Shortly after the warning was issued, explosions were heard in the western parts of the city.
Accroding to the Iranian IRNA news agency, at the same time, Pezeshkian warned Israel and the United States, through the Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, that if Israeli strikes would not stop, Iran would respond with more force against Israel