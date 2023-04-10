Settlers stage march to illegal Eviatar outpost

Thousands of settlers on Monday began their march to the illegal West Bank outpost of Eviatar accompanied by seven ministers and coalition lawmakers.
The IDF and police had increased their forces to ensure the safety of the marchers, closing main roads to traffic since the early morning hours and forcing Palestinian children to walk to school through fields.
The march was announced on Sunday, to demonstrate the settler's resolve to increase their presence in the area despite the wave of terror attacks including Friday's murder of two sisters from the settlement of Efrat and the wounding of their mother who is still fighting for her life.
"We expect many thousands to arrive and show this government that we shall return to Eviatar and establish many more communities in Samaria and elsewhere," organizers said.
Ayelet Schlissel, an activist for the illegal outpost resisted claims that it was irresponsible to hold the amid the danger of terror attacks.
" We are talking about a massive march with the protection of security forces and in an orderly fashion, she said. A substantial population wishes to say simply that we have chosen to settle and with lawmakers, we will fulfill that right," she said. "We were not told of any efforts by the IDF to prevent the march. I know we have a good relationship with the military. We work together and will ensure this event is a joyful one," she said. "People want to be out and about and see the country," she said.
The settlers were criticized by many, for diverting the military from their much-needed duty to apprehend the terrorists who murdered Maya and Rina Dee on Friday, and for ensuring no further attacks are carried out.
Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir had both announced they would participate in the event along with other members of their factions and at least one minister from the Likud.