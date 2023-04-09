Amid terror wave, ministers to join settlers in march towards West Bank outpost

Due to the recent spate of attacks in settlements across the West Bank, as well as in other parts of the country, a massive march is scheduled to take place Monday with tens of thousands of settlers expected to participate.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter >>

The march will commence at the Tapuach Junction and proceed to the entrance of the Eviatar outpost, which is considered illegal. Given the current security escalation, the event will be held under tight security.

3 View gallery Settlers protest for Eviatar outpost ( Photo: Alex Kolomoisky )

Many participants in the upcoming march are expected to be members of the Nachala settler movement, which advocates for the expansion of Israeli settlements in the West Bank and is involved in the establishment of wildcat outposts.

Along with them, various public figures, rabbis, and ministers will also be in attendance, including Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, Minister of National Missions Orit Strock, Minister of Religious Affairs Michael Malchiali, Minister for the Development of the Periphery, the Negev and the Galilee Yitzhak Wasserlauf, Minister of Heritage Amichai Eliyahu and Likud MK May Golan.

Following the murder of brothers Hillel and Yagel Yaniv , settlers made an attempt to establish a new settlement at the outpost. In the immediate aftermath of the attack, they set up an encampment on the hill.

However, their efforts were quickly thwarted by the arrival of security forces who promptly evicted the settlers from the area just one day later. Despite the IDF's best efforts, hundreds of settlers continued to attempt to scale the hill and gain access of the contested territory.

3 View gallery Defense Minister Gallant and IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi

In response to these ongoing attempts, the IDF has concentrated its forces at the outpost and remains vigilant in preventing any further attempts by settlers to populate the area.

In the aftermath of the recent shooting and car-ramming attacks that resulted in the deaths of sisters Rina and Maia Dee , as well as Italian tourist Alessandro Parini , Defense Minister Yoav Gallant ordered to bolster security presence across the West Bank with the aim of better safeguarding against any further threats to the safety and security of civilians in the region.

3 View gallery Slain Italian tourist Alessandro Parini ( Photo: AFP )