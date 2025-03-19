Amid renewed fighting, Hamas holds firm in negotiations as Israel increases military pressure

In response, Israeli leadership has decided to gradually intensify military operations against Hamas to increase pressure and push the group back to the negotiating table.
While negotiations remain deadlocked over the release of hostage Edan Alexander—a demand specifically backed by the United States—Hamas spokesman Abdel Latif al-Qanua said on Wednesday that “any proposal based on entering the second phase of negotiations and a permanent end to the war will be welcomed and open for discussion. We want to stop the bloodshed and are open to any efforts that lead to a permanent ceasefire and withdrawal from Gaza.”
Meanwhile, Hamas issued a direct threat following the IDF’s renewed partial takeover of the Netzarim Corridor. In an official statement, the group warned, “We hold Israel and its leadership fully responsible for the consequences of this ground incursion into central Gaza, which constitutes a dangerous new violation of the ceasefire agreement.”
Hamas also responded to Defense Minister Israel Katz’s warning that “what comes next will be far worse, and you will pay the full price,” declaring that “Israel’s repeated threats to expel our people from their land will not weaken our resolve.”
Meanwhile, the U.S. State Department said on Wednesday there was still "a bridge proposal on the table that would extend the ceasefire" in Gaza but the opportunity for it was "closing fast."
"Right now, we still have a bridge proposal on the table that would extend the ceasefire and see the release of five live hostages, including American Edan Alexander. It would also see the release of a substantial number of Palestinians held in Israeli jails," a State Department spokesperson said, blaming Hamas. "The opportunity is still there, but it's closing fast."
The IDF announced Wednesday evening that it expanded ground operations in central and southern Gaza over the past 24 hours, aiming to broaden security zones and create a partial buffer between northern and southern Gaza.
As part of the operation, IDF forces regained control of key areas along the Netzarim Corridor, the military said.
Additionally, the Golani Brigade has been deployed to the southern sector and remains on standby for further operations in Gaza. The IDF reiterated that it will continue targeting terrorist groups in the enclave to protect Israeli citizens.
The move is seen as additional pressure on Hamas and Gaza’s population, aiming to prevent further infiltration of terrorists from the south after thousands crossed northward following the IDF’s withdrawal from the Netzarim Corridor six weeks ago.
Gazans reported that Israeli tanks had advanced into the area, halting vehicle movement along the blocked route.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday that negotiations with Hamas will now take place only under fire, following the resumption of intense Israeli military operations in Gaza.
In a pre-recorded statement, Netanyahu said Israel returned to combat after Hamas refused all ceasefire and hostage release proposals.
Hamas, however, countered that Israel had refused to uphold its commitments in the second phase of negotiations, which would have included a full withdrawal from Gaza and an end to the war—stating that this was why the release process for the remaining 59 hostages had stalled. The terror group also denied rejecting the U.S.-brokered bridging proposal, despite agreeing only to release Edan Alexander and four deceased hostages, all of whom hold American citizenship.