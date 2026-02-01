The day after is here, and the Gaza technocratic government is not prepared

A Palestinian source told ynet that the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, the technocratic government put in place by the international Board of Peace , is currently operating without a permanent headquarters, and there is no expectation of establishing one — neither in the immediate term nor in the foreseeable future. According to the source, the committee’s work is expected to be carried out in emergency mode and on an ad‑hoc basis, similar to operational patterns used in Gaza in the past, without a formal institutional framework.

The remarks came against the backdrop of American pressure to move to Phase II under U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan, following the return of the last hostage held in the strip, Ran Gvili, which also led to the partial opening of the Rafah crossing Sunday — even though the committee is not yet adequately prepared to perform its work.

The source also noted that there are various sites across Gaza — for example in Gaza City and around Khan Younis — that could serve as temporary operational points, but not as an official headquarters. At the same time, blame is being directed at Israel, because many structures in the Strip were destroyed in the course of the war, and because Israel did not facilitate the entry of mobile units that could serve as committee offices.

For now, the committee’s role is limited to technical and logistical actions only, without broad managerial authority. Its members have not yet entered the Strip, but it is estimated that half of them will operate from Egypt and not from Gaza itself.

Regarding Hamas’ stance, the source said the terror organization does not oppose the committee’s activities and is even willing to cooperate for political reasons and to avoid friction with the U.S. administration. It is also possible that Hamas will provide buildings it has used for the use of the committee members.

Destruction in Gaza City - no place to put the committee's headquarters

According to the source, a parallel political process is underway, mediated by the U.S., Qatar and Turkey, in which there is consideration of changing Hamas’ status from an “armed resistance movement” to a political actor that will take part in the Palestinian political system , including a possible future joining of the PLO. The initiative, the source emphasized, is still in the formative stage and not yet ready to be implemented.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian media network Al Quds, affiliated with Hamas, reported that the committee’s entry into Gaza was planned with the opening of the Rafah Crossing . However, indications on the ground point to certain difficulties, and it is more likely that the committee members will enter over the coming week.

Al Quds also noted that to date no headquarters has been provided for the committee’s activities, and it is likely that a plot of land or a building will be rented for its work, most likely in Gaza City.

Sources told the Palestinian network that, for now, there are no operating budgets for the committee’s activities because it has not received any funding. He added that, in the first days of its activity, committee meetings will be held between its members and national and Islamic forces and with Hamas governmental officials to coordinate the transfer of authority.

Rafah crossing preparations completed

As part of the preparations for the opening of the Rafah crossing, and under guidance from the political level, the IDF recently completed construction of the dedicated Regavim inspection facility, which is managed by the security establishment in territory under IDF control.

Regavim inspection facility for Rafah Crossing

Work to construct the Regavim inspection facility

4 View gallery ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

According to an IDF spokesperson, the facility is part of efforts to increase security oversight in the area. Security forces at the complex are checking the identities of those entering against lists approved by the Israeli security establishment and conducting thorough baggage inspections.

Actual movement of people through the Rafah crossing is expected to begin tomorrow: approximately 150 people are expected to exit Gaza each day, compared with about 50 who will return through the crossing, which was closed for almost the entire duration of the war since October 7.

Last week the IDF announced that residents leaving and entering Gaza will be allowed to do so through coordination with Egypt, following prior security approval from Israel and under the supervision of an EU delegation, similar to the mechanism that operated in January 2025 during the cease‑fire as part of the second hostage deal.