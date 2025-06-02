Hamas signals willingness for talks, but Israel sees no real shift

After effectively rejecting the updated Witkoff framework , Hamas announced its “willingness to immediately begin indirect negotiations.” However, Israeli officials made clear that no delegation would be dispatched to Doha. The decision came after Hamas submitted a list of demands that diverge sharply from the proposal presented by the American envoy. “In practice, Hamas’ position hasn’t changed despite its public statements. The fundamental gaps remain,” said Israeli sources.

One senior Israeli official emphasized, “Israel agreed to the Witkoff framework as proposed. That is our position. Hamas’ reply does not reference the framework at all.” According to Israeli assessments, there have been no meaningful developments, and professional sources noted that the differences remain vast—perhaps insurmountably so. They added that Hamas’ declared openness to negotiations appears purely tactical, meant to shift the narrative and deflect accusations of intransigence.

On Sunday, amid the deadlock in talks, IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir announced the further expansion of ground maneuvers in both the southern and northern Gaza Strip. He also directed the establishment of additional aid distribution and dispersal centers within the enclave—likely in response to mounting international pressure to broaden humanitarian access.

Over the past 24 hours, IDF has carried out dozens of airstrikes against military targets as part of Operation Gideon’s Chariots. In an afternoon briefing, IDF Spokesperson Brigadier General Effie Defrin stated Israeli forces had extended their operations, eliminated militants, and destroyed multiple weapons stockpiles and critical infrastructure above and below ground.

Additionally, IDF and Shin Bet targeted Hamas operatives at a command and control compound in Deir al-Balah, in central Gaza. “The facility was used to plan and execute terror activities against Israeli civilians and military forces,” said the spokesperson. “Prior to the strike, precautions were taken to minimize harm to civilians, including the use of precision-guided munitions, aerial surveillance, and actionable intelligence.”

On the Palestinian side, reports emerged of three fatalities at a “school sheltering displaced persons” in Deir al-Balah. Other claims included 16 killed in an airstrike in Jabaliya and five in Gaza City’s Zeitoun neighborhood.

Meanwhile, a newly formed humanitarian supply model is beginning to take hold. This system is based on an international coalition that bypasses both Hamas and the UN, instead working with civilian organizations and unarmed local partners. As part of its response to mediators, Hamas demanded a return to the previous aid mechanism—one that had, in effect, enabled the group to strengthen its hold on the Strip.

Arab and Palestinian media outlets reported again on casualties among Gazans waiting for aid. International headlines followed. After Saturday’s widely circulated claim that IDF had killed 26 civilians at a food distribution site in Rafah— a claim later undercut by video footage showing no irregularities —similar accusations resurfaced on Sunday. This time, foreign news agencies added a key caveat: “We were unable to independently verify the details.”

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, which is run by Hamas, at least three people were killed and dozens injured near the Rafah distribution center operated by the American humanitarian foundation GHF. Reuters confirmed that Israeli forces were aware of the incident and reviewed the reports. However, once again, the agency noted it had not independently confirmed the events.

By late Sunday, the ministry claimed the death toll linked to aid distribution sites had risen to 75, with more than 400 people injured. It stated that 52 people had been killed across Gaza over the past 24 hours, and that hospitals had received 503 wounded.

Cumulative figures released by the ministry assert that since the outbreak of war on October 7, 2023, 54,470 people have been killed in Gaza, and 124,693 injured. Since the collapse of the ceasefire on March 7, 4,201 people have died and 12,652 have been wounded in renewed fighting.