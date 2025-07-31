Arab Israeli activist Yoseph Haddad calls shooting incident a ‘hate crime’; Police say it was ‘road rage'

Arab Israeli advocacy activist Yoseph Haddad was summoned Thursday for additional questioning by police following a shooting incident during a confrontation with a motorcyclist in Jaffa the day before.
Haddad, who was released to house arrest after the incident, insists the episode was a “nationalist attack,” while police say it stemmed from a traffic dispute. His firearm was confiscated.
According to police, an initial investigation found that a dispute over right of way escalated when Haddad, feeling threatened while driving, drew his licensed handgun and fired from inside his vehicle. No injuries were reported. Authorities said there is no indication of a prior relationship between Haddad and the motorcyclist or any other motive at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
Haddad’s attorneys, Ephraim and Hovav Damari, stated that their client has faced repeated threats from extremists within the Arab community who view him as a traitor. They described the incident as “a violent nationalist attack,” adding that Haddad was assaulted and threatened by an Arab man on a scooter who recognized him on the road.
Haddad, a Christian Arab and former Golani Brigade soldier wounded during the 2006 Lebanon War, is a prominent pro-Israel public diplomacy activist. He leads “Together – Arabs for Each Other,” an organization working to promote integration within Arab society in Israel.