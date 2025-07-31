Arab Israeli activist Yoseph Haddad calls shooting incident a ‘hate crime’; Police say it was ‘road rage'

Haddad, who was released to house arrest after the incident, insists the episode was a “nationalist attack,” while police say it stemmed from a traffic dispute. His firearm was confiscated.

Haddad, who was released to house arrest after the incident, insists the episode was a “nationalist attack,” while police say it stemmed from a traffic dispute. His firearm was confiscated.

Haddad, who was released to house arrest after the incident, insists the episode was a “nationalist attack,” while police say it stemmed from a traffic dispute. His firearm was confiscated.