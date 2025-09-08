Anti-Israel protesters break into Elbit branch in Germany, 5 arrested

Protest activists broke into an Elbit Systems building in the German city of Ulm on Monday, according to German media reports. Security personnel at the site reported suspicious activity in the area, prompting police to respond and detain several activists.
In a statement, police said the protesters threw paint at the building’s entrance, set off smoke bombs, sprayed graffiti, and in some cases smashed windows before breaking inside. While police did not confirm the building belonged to Elbit, multiple German outlets reported it was indeed part of the Israeli defense company.
Officers surrounded the building and arrested five people on the upper floor without resistance, police said. The investigation has been handed over to the state’s security and counterterrorism unit.
The incident comes days after The Guardian reported that Elbit had closed a factory in Bristol, England, that had long been a target of pro-Palestinian demonstrations. The Israeli arms manufacturer unexpectedly shut down the site following dozens of protests by the activist group Palestine Action, the most recent on July 1 — just days before the organization was banned under Britain’s counterterrorism law.
Last week, two anti-Israel protesters were arrested in Poland after pouring red liquid on an Elbit booth at an arms exhibition in Kielce.