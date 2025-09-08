Anti-Israel protesters break into Elbit branch in Germany, 5 arrested

Protest activists broke into an Elbit Systems building in the German city of Ulm on Monday, according to German media reports. Security personnel at the site reported suspicious activity in the area, prompting police to respond and detain several activists.

Protest activists broke into an Elbit Systems building in the German city of Ulm on Monday, according to German media reports. Security personnel at the site reported suspicious activity in the area, prompting police to respond and detain several activists.

Protest activists broke into an Elbit Systems building in the German city of Ulm on Monday, according to German media reports. Security personnel at the site reported suspicious activity in the area, prompting police to respond and detain several activists.