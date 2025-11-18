The Palestinian dispute over the UN Security Countil resolution

The United Nations Security Council last night approved Resolution 2803 , which mandates the establishment of an International Peace Council to oversee the reconstruction and redesign of the Gaza Strip, and guarantees a “path to a Palestinian state." After U.S. President Donald Trump welcomed the decision, and so did Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a tweet in English only, and the Palestinian Authority called for its immediate implementation, emphasizing its importance in “rebuilding life in Gaza, protecting the residents, preventing forced population displacement and returning the Strip to the framework of a united state."

The PA’s official spokesperson stressed its “full readiness to cooperate with the international community – the United States, the UN, Arab states and the European Union – to ensure the end of the suffering of the Palestinians in Gaza, in the West Bank and in East Jerusalem, and to strengthen the political track for a two‑state solution based on international law."

UN Security Council adopts US resolution on Trump's Gaza plan ( Video: Reuters )

Terror organizations in the Strip, on the other hand, rejected the resolution outright – claiming that it imposes an “international trusteeship” over the Strip and severs it from the rest of the Palestinian territory. Hamas said it views the decision as “an attempt to impose a new order serving foreign interests, and harming the rights of the Palestinian people to resist the occupation and to manage the fate of the Strip themselves."

Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine (PIJ) stated that the resolution “cancels the chances of resistance and turns humanitarian aid into a political lever, while infringing on basic rights enshrined in international law.” Senior Hamas figures such as Osama Hamdan warned that the decision sets a precedent in which “power overrides international law” and, by virtue of this resolution, “an international body is granted direct control in the Strip, instead of protecting its residents."

2 View gallery US President Donald Trump with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas ( Photo: Suzanne Plunkett/Pool/Reuters )

The resolution defines the council as a temporary international body with management and financial guidance powers, until the Palestinian Authority completes its reform program and strengthens its governance in the Strip in a safe and efficient manner. It also includes a call to restore Palestinians’ rights, promote a cease‑fire and implement humanitarian aid programs without restrictions, with the possibility of advancing a credible path to a political future and the democratization of governance in the Strip.

The gap between the PA’s and the terrorist organizations’ responses underlines the internal Palestinian conflict: while the PA views the decision as an opportunity to further reconstruction and rebuild, to strengthen its international standing and to reconnect Gaza to the united state, Hamas and PIJ see it as a threat to Palestinians’ basic rights and to the “mechanisms of resistance,” emphasizing their opposition to the imposition of an international framework over the Strip.

The decision was adopted by a majority of 13 countries: the United States, France, the United Kingdom, Algeria, Denmark, Greece, Guyana, Pakistan, Panama, South Korea, Sierra Leone, Slovenia and Somalia. Only China and Russia abstained.

2 View gallery Displaced Palestinians walk among the ruins in Gaza ( Photo: Abdel Kareem Hana/AP )

Among Palestinians there was disappointment with the Arab states that supported the resolution. Nabil Bdewi, an activist from Gaza, described the decision as a result of “helplessness and Arab betrayal,” and said that it “leaves Gaza to cope alone with the mechanisms of occupation that try to break its will, but fail to do so.”

Political analyst Yassin Zein al‑Din added: “Unfortunately, Algeria betrayed us and voted in favor of the American decision. The Algerian government is taking an attitude of inaction, as other governments in the region, and all the talk about support for Palestine is just empty slogans.”

'Resounding failure'

In Israel’s political system, the Security Council decision was condemned from both sides. In an interview with the ynet studio, Amit Levi (Likud) called it “horrific, not just for Israel but for the West as well." According to him, “the radical Islam model exploded in the face of Washington, London and Paris. It’s like a cancerous growth sending metastases. That’s what stands before us. It’s a pity that the West, even after October 7, failed to understand who the enemy is.” He said: “What’s happening today in Gaza is radical Islamic rule, it’s a Palestinian state. Gaza’s plan to destroy Israel is still intact.”