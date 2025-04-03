IDF strikes senior Hamas terrorists, Palestinians report at least 100 dead

The IDF continued its anti-terror operations in the Gaza Strip on Thursday, with the military conducting several attacks targeting senior Hamas operatives. Hamas and local media reported that more than 100 Palestinians were killed in the airstrikes.
Hamas Radio reported that at least 25 people were killed and 38 wounded in an airstrike on the Tuffah neighborhood northeast of Gaza City, just hours after the Israel Defense Forces dropped evacuation leaflets in the area. The leaflets warned residents to leave immediately, saying the neighborhood was an active combat zone and not safe.
Al Jazeera reported that at least 100 Palestinians had been killed since morning in multiple Israeli strikes, including 44 people killed earlier in the day—23 of them in Gaza City—amid intense artillery shelling in the Shuja’iyya area.
The IDF and Israel’s internal security agency, the Shin Bet, said in a joint statement that the Tuffah strike targeted a Hamas command and control center used by senior operatives to plan and direct attacks against Israeli civilians and soldiers. The military said it took precautions to minimize civilian casualties, including advance warnings, precision weapons, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence.
“Hamas systematically violates international law by cynically and cruelly using civilian institutions and the population as human shields for its terrorist operations,” the statement said.
Among the sites struck was the Dar al-Arqam school in Tuffah, which Hamas claims was housing displaced people at the time of the attack.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
The surge in strikes came as the IDF continued its broader military campaign, aimed at dismantling Hamas’ infrastructure and returning 59 hostages still held in Gaza following the Oct. 7 attacks.
“We have moved into the next phase of the operation,” said incoming IDF spokesperson Brig. Gen. Efi Dafrin in his first public statement. “Since fighting resumed, we have struck over 600 terrorist targets and eliminated more than 250 terrorists.”