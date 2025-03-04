Released hostages Omer Wenkert, Eliya Cohen leave hospital and finally go home

Former hostage Omer Wenkert , 22, who was released in the latest hostage deal after 505 days in Gaza , was discharged from Rabin Medical Center on Tuesday and returned to his home in Gedera. Thousands gathered to welcome him, chanting his name. He sang the song that gave him strength during captivity and thanked those present.

Before entering his home, Wenkert wrapped himself in an Israeli flag, stood at the doorstep, kissed the mezuzah and recited a blessing. Inside, he embraced his parents, family members and close friends. He then raised a glass of wine with his parents, who beamed with joy.

"I dreamed of this moment for more than 500 days. It's finally here. I'm glad I never stopped believing — cheers," he said. "It’s not over yet. I’m joining the fight to bring back my brothers Guy Gilboa-Dalal and Evyatar David , who remain in Gaza, and all the hostages. We won’t rest until they’re all home."

"Omer defeated captivity — as he put it, he overcame it," said his father. "We’re deeply moved by everyone’s love and support. It’s a great joy — thank you, the Israeli public, for celebrating with us. Omer is home but we’re not celebrating yet. We’re waiting for all the hostages to return. He still has two brothers, Guy and Evyatar, left behind. He never expected the overwhelming love he received. He’s in good condition and recovering."

His mother, Niva, echoed the sentiment. "Thank you. Our journey isn’t over. Guy, Evyatar and 22 other living hostages are still in Gaza. We must bring them home — along with those who were murdered. We want every family with a loved one in captivity to experience the same embrace we did today."

Wenkert’s grandmother, Tamar Mantzur, also wrapped herself in an Israeli flag. She clapped as her grandson returned, receiving warm embraces from those around her. "I didn’t breathe or live for 505 days while Omer was in captivity," she said. "My wonderful Omer is home. May all the hostages come back!" She then shouted with joy: "Omer is here! I’m overjoyed — he gives us strength. It’s incredible."

"Omer Wenkert, admitted last Saturday, was discharged today after completing the necessary medical tests," Rabin Medical Center said in a statement. "He will begin outpatient rehabilitation at the hospital. The hospital will continue to support Omer and his family, ensuring they receive all necessary care."

Last week, Wenkert danced again — more than 16 months after being kidnapped from the Nova music festival. In an Instagram post, he wrote, "It happened. I’m free," sharing a video of himself dancing with his father. "There’s no price for freedom. I had almost forgotten how sweet and beautiful it is," he added.

Former hostage Eliya Cohen , also was discharged from Rabin Medical Center on Tuesday and arrived at his home in Tzur Hadassah. "Eliya, who was admitted to the hospital last Saturday, was discharged after completing the necessary tests and will begin outpatient rehabilitation,” the hospital said in a statement.

"Thank you to each one of you for the fight to bring me home, whether it was shouting my name at protests, hugging my mother or sending challah and cakes on Fridays," Cohen said emotionally.

"Each of you contributed to the fight — this is not my moment, it's all of ours." Cohen stressed that the mission is not over, raising a shirt with a photo of Alon Ohel, who was kidnapped with him and is still held captive. "We all have an important mission and it’s not over — we must bring everyone home!"

Cohen was abducted from the Nova music festival along with his partner Ziv Avod, nephew Amit Ben-Avida and his partner Karin Shwarcman. When the surprise attack began, the four hid in a shelter later dubbed the "shelter of death." Amit and Karin were killed on the spot and Cohen was taken captive along with three others — Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Or Levy and Alon Ohel.

Ziv Avod, Cohen’s partner, miraculously survived the events in the shelter. After the kidnapping, it was revealed Cohen had planned to propose to her and had even bought a ring. Last week, Ziv shared that testimonies from other released hostages revealed Cohen did not know she was alive.

Last week, Cohen's mother, Sigi, expressed shock at the harsh conditions her son endured, after details of the inhumane captivity conditions were revealed, including being chained.

On the day of his release, Cohen was seen stepping onto the stage unaided, smiling. Friends and relatives gathered to celebrate his freedom in various locations across the country. Additionally, his extended family watched the moment of his release while wearing shirts that read, "Welcome home Eliya, the heart beats again."

"We are overwhelmed with emotion and gratitude for Eliya's return home after 505 long and painful days in captivity,” his family said in a statement. “Seeing him today give us strength and great hope for the long rehabilitation process ahead."