Israel's stock of Arrow missile defense system interceptors running low, report claims

For the second time in under an hour on Wednesday morning, alerts warning of hostile aircraft infiltration were activated in the Golan Heights. The IDF later said that it intercepted 7 drones launched from Iran shortly before they crossed into the southern Golan.

Israel's stock of Arrow missiles is running low," an American official told the Wall Street Journal on the sixth day of the war with Iran, and after the Iranians have launched hundreds of ballistic missiles. Most of the ballistic missiles launched by the Iranians are intercepted by Arrow missiles, but David's Sling also participates in air defense, as do American systems, including THAAD.

According to the American newspaper, the shortage of Arrow missiles could negatively affect Israel's defense capabilities against long-range missiles launched from Iran.

The American official said that the United States has been aware of the problem for months and has been working to improve Israeli defense with weapons systems on the ground, at sea and in the air. He said that the Pentagon has sent air defense systems to the region - but now there are concerns that the US is also "burning" its stockpile.

Alerts warning of hostile aircraft infiltration were activated in both the southern and northern Golan on Wednesday morning. The sirens sounded in Ramat Magshimim, Hispin and Nov in the southern Golan Heights and in Moshav Yonatan in the northern Golan. The IDF spokesperson later updated that following alerts in the Golan Heights, the Air Force intercepted three drones that were launched from Iran.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards claimed Wednesday morning that they launched Fatah-1 missiles at Israel overnight, an advanced medium-range ballistic missile that was unveiled in June 2023. Iran claimed it is a hypersonic missile, meaning its speed is five times faster than the speed of sound, and according to Iranian reports its velocity allows it to evade missile defense systems.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit reported early Wednesday that more than 50 Israeli Air Force fighter jets, guided by precise intelligence from the Military Intelligence Directorate, carried out a series of strikes overnight on military targets in the Tehran area .

Israeli Air Force strikes in heart of Iran

“As part of the broader effort to damage Iran’s nuclear weapons program, a centrifuge production facility in Tehran was targeted. The facility was designed to help the regime expand the scope and speed of its uranium enrichment for nuclear weapons development,” the statement read. “It’s important to emphasize that civilian nuclear programs do not require enrichment at such levels.”

The IDF added that throughout the wave of attacks, multiple weapons production sites were also struck, including a facility producing raw materials and components for surface-to-surface missiles used by Iran against Israel. Additional targets included manufacturing sites for systems and components used in surface-to-air missiles designed to target aircraft.

Israeli airline El Al’s first rescue flight from Larnaca, Cyprus landed Wednesday morning at Ben Gurion Airport, as part of the government’s "Safe Return" operation led by the Transport Ministry. Passengers underwent an expedited process of entering Israel and collecting luggage, after which they were transported to their vehicles in parking lots and shuttled by buses and trains to city centers throughout the country.

Transportation Minister Miri Regev spoke with the captain Nechama before landing and told her: "We are waiting for you and very excited to receive the first evacuation flight. We are preparing for the airlift to bring back all Israelis. Land safely." The Israel Airports Authority emphasized that "there is supreme importance to minimizing the duration of stay at the airport to the necessary minimum" and called on people to avoid coming to Ben Gurion Airport to pick up passengers.

Earlier, the U.S. State Department announced that the U.S. Embassy in Israel will be closed from through Friday. "This is due to the security situation and in accordance with Home Front Command guidelines," it was stated. The directive applies to the missions in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei published a third tweet Wednesday overnight—in Hebrew—declaring: “Force must be used against the Zionist terrorist entity. We will not show leniency toward the Zionists.”

