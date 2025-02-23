82 bombs in seconds: IDF releases footage of Nasrallah's elimination during funeral | Watch

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit on Sunday released footage of the September 27 elimination of former Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah, coinciding with his funeral in Beirut. The footage shows a fighter jet dropping at least seven bombs in succession.
The munition was part of the 82 bombs dropped on Hezbollah’s underground command center in Beirut, where Nasrallah and other senior officials were killed. A massive series of explosions is seen in the Dahieh district, lasting only a few seconds.
The footage was released as Hezbollah attempted to turn Nasrallah’s funeral, attended by hundreds of thousands, into a show of strength after suffering heavy losses against Israel.
The funeral had been delayed for five months due to the ongoing fighting and Hezbollah's wait for an Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon, which hasn't yet been completed since Israel still controls five strategic border points.
To counter Hezbollah’s display, Israeli Air Force jets flew over the Beirut stadium where Nasrallah’s memorial service was held before a mass procession to his final burial site at a cemetery in Dahieh. At least four Israeli fighter jets flew over the stadium, where crowds chanted: "At your command, Nasrallah! Death to America! Death to Israel!"
The jets also flew low while Hezbollah’s new secretary-general, Naim Qassem, delivered a speech via video; he did not attend the memorial in person. The coffin of Nasrallah’s designated successor Hashem Safieddine, who was killed days later and is set to be buried Monday, was also displayed at the event.
A military official told Ynet that some of the jets in the Beirut flyover had also participated in Nasrallah’s elimination. "The flyover is a clear message — we are above, watching and will strike anywhere at any time," he said. Reports also surfaced of multiple Israeli strikes in Lebanon throughout Sunday.
"Israeli fighter jets flying over Nasrallah’s funeral in Beirut send a clear message: those who threaten to destroy Israel and attack Israel will meet this fate. You will mourn at funerals — we will celebrate victories,” Defense Minister Israel Katz said.
Nasrallah was eliminated in late September 2024 in an airstrike that ended his 32-year reign over Hezbollah, transforming the terror group into a full-fledged army.
The elimination of Nasrallah, Safieddine and nearly the entire Hezbollah command, combined with heavy Israeli bombardments and ground operations, severely weakened Hezbollah’s standing in Lebanon and the Iranian axis, where Nasrallah was a key figure.
The IDF official stressed: "One of the greatest achievements of the war — enabling all other IDF successes in the north — is the air superiority we worked extremely hard to establish. This was a force multiplier for ground operations. We now have air dominance over Lebanon and Syria."
He described three categories of Israeli strikes in Lebanon: targeting arms deliveries along the Syrian border, responding to Hezbollah violations ignored by international cease-fire monitors and eliminating operatives in southern Lebanon. "It’s clear they’re trying to recover in some way," he noted.