Israeli hostage safely extracted in daring Ethiopian raid

In a significant turn of events, Francis Adbabayi, the 79-year-old Israeli citizen from Rishon Lezion who was reportedly kidnapped three weeks ago in Ethiopia, has been successfully rescued.
The Ethiopian army's special force conducted a daring operation, engaging in a shootout with the kidnappers during a pursuit, ultimately securing his release. Adbabayi has already reunited with his children in Gondar and is set to return to Israel on Tuesday.
The Foreign Ministry ceased its involvement in the case after suspicions arose that Adbabayi might have staged his abduction. With little hope from official channels, the family sought assistance from Ethiopian-born National Unity MK Pnina Tamano-Shata, who then connected them with an Israeli businessman of Ethiopian descent, known to have connections with the country's special forces.
In recent days, authorities arrested several associates of the kidnappers as part of intense pressure to secure Adbabayi's release. According to his family, he was abducted while on a trip to Gondar, where his relatives reside.
In a bid to negotiate, two of Adbabayi's sons engaged with the kidnappers intending to pay the required ransom. However, the situation escalated when the captors suspected a potential ambush, resulting in a gunfight and their subsequent retreat, leaving Adbabayi still captive.
Simultaneously, Ethiopian special forces diligently pursued the kidnappers and successfully located Adbabayi near the Sudanese border using specialized methods. They rescued him in a shootout on Monday, ensuring his safety and well-being.
MK Tamano-Shata said, "It's a shame that the Foreign Ministry downplayed the family's claims, and this is not the first case." She confirmed that from the tests she carried out, the Israeli was indeed kidnapped and his life was in real danger - the kidnappers had already taken him toward the Sudanese border.
The Foreign Ministry claimed its Department for Israelis Abroad and the Israeli Consul in Addis Ababa maintained continuous communication with authorities and law enforcement agencies, closely monitoring the process of releasing the Israeli national.