Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar steps down after tumultuous term, amid war with Iran

Ronen Bar stepped down Sunday as head of Israel’s Shin Bet security agency after a turbulent three-and-a-half-year term that included major operational achievements but will be remembered most for the intelligence failure surrounding the Hamas October 7 attack.
Bar, who began his term in October 2021, formally concluded his tenure as Israel continues fighting on multiple fronts, including against Iran. He was replaced on an interim basis by his deputy, known only as “S,” following a contentious succession process.
Bar’s leadership saw sweeping structural reforms and extensive counterterror operations. However, it was overshadowed by the surprise assault launched by Hamas terrorists on southern Israel that killed more than 1,200 people and saw about 250 others abducted. The attack was widely viewed as the most serious security failure in Israel’s history.
An internal Shin Bet investigation revealed that the agency, under Bar’s leadership, failed to provide sufficient warning, despite intelligence suggesting Hamas was preparing a large-scale operation. Bar arrived at agency headquarters the night before the attack and deployed the elite “Tequila” unit. Ten of its members were killed during the onslaught. In a letter to staff dated Oct. 16, Bar took responsibility, writing, “Unfortunately, we failed to prevent the attack.”
The investigation found the agency adhered to a flawed threat assessment, banking on economic incentives and Qatari funding to pacify Hamas. It also showed that Bar and his predecessors had urged a broad preemptive strike on Hamas leaders — plans that were not implemented.
Just two days before the attack, Bar recommended easing economic conditions in Gaza, ignoring signs of Hamas’ military buildup. The decision not to raise the alert level or brief Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in real time fueled public anger and conspiracy theories. Bar was subjected to an intense campaign of online incitement unprecedented for a Shin Bet chief.
After the attack, Bar led rapid wartime adjustments. Shin Bet field agents operated alongside Israeli troops in Gaza, conducting interrogations, mapping terrain and targeting Hamas commanders. The agency recruited reservist interrogators to expand intelligence-gathering, which contributed to airstrikes on hundreds of targets and the recovery of nine hostage bodies.
Shin Bet established a command center, known as “Nili,” to target those involved in the Oct. 7 massacre, killing dozens of terrorists. A special unit to locate and rescue hostages led to the recovery of several captives, including soldier Ori Megidish and civilians Fernando Marman and Luis Har. Bar reportedly held weekly meetings with families of hostages every Friday and Saturday.
In 2024, a new unit targeting Palestinian terrorists abroad killed about 25 operatives in Lebanon, including senior Hamas figures Saleh al-Arouri and Samir Fandi. Bar was also involved in direct negotiations with Egyptian intelligence on hostage deals and advised supporting anti-Hamas militias in Gaza to weaken the group’s rule.
In the West Bank, Shin Bet thwarted about 1,500 attacks in the past 18 months, arresting 1,300 suspects and carrying out dozens of special operations. Inside Israel, the agency disrupted 20 Arab Israeli terror cells and reported a 400% increase in espionage-related arrests. Twenty attempts by Iranian intelligence to recruit Israeli citizens were also foiled, resulting in 36 indictments.
Bar also launched a dialogue with West Bank settler leaders to curb nationalist violence. In April, audio recordings emerged of the head of the agency’s Jewish division making derogatory comments about detainees. The official was suspended, and an internal probe was launched.
Under Bar’s leadership, Shin Bet carried out hundreds of complex security missions, including protecting Israeli delegations abroad and securing the country’s 2025 Eurovision Song Contest entry. Before the war, he helped lead counterterror operations in Gaza, including “Breaking Dawn” and “Shield and Arrow,” and established a new internal security division to address domestic threats.
Bar’s term was marked by both operational success and internal strife. He often clashed with the political echelon, including Netanyahu, over the agency’s direction. His supporters say he upheld institutional integrity amid political pressure and personal attacks. Critics say he overstepped his authority and defied government directives.
Netanyahu announced that “S,” Bar’s deputy for the past six months, would serve as acting director. Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara supported the decision. Another senior official, “M,” seen as a potential successor, will return to his previous role as deputy.
The appointment of a permanent director remains unresolved, with a proposal to appoint retired Maj. Gen. David Zini still pending amid political debate.