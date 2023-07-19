Israel launches missiles targeting vicinity of Syria's Damascus

's Damascus left two Syrian soldiers injured and "caused some material damage," the Syrian state news agency SANA reported early on Wednesday, citing a military source.

's Damascus left two Syrian soldiers injured and "caused some material damage," the Syrian state news agency SANA reported early on Wednesday, citing a military source.

According to the Syrian military, air defenses were activated against the missiles launched from the Golan Heights and most were shot down. The IDF declined to comment.

According to the Syrian military, air defenses were activated against the missiles launched from the Golan Heights and most were shot down. The IDF declined to comment.

According to the Syrian military, air defenses were activated against the missiles launched from the Golan Heights and most were shot down. The IDF declined to comment.