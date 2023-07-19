Israel launches missiles targeting vicinity of Syria's Damascus

An Israeli air strike targeting the vicinity of Syria's Damascus left two Syrian soldiers injured and "caused some material damage," the Syrian state news agency SANA reported early on Wednesday, citing a military source.
According to the Syrian military, air defenses were activated against the missiles launched from the Golan Heights and most were shot down. The IDF declined to comment.
The UK-based Observatory for Human Rights, a Syrian opposition group said that the strike was directed at military installations and weapons depots belonging to the Hezbollah group and that fire broke out after the missiles hit.
Earlier this month, another strike attributed to Israel targeted an Iranian arms depots in Damascus. Iran has transferred advanced air defense systems to both Syria and Hezbollah. Tensions have been on the rise along the northern border, including a barrage of 34 rockets fired from Lebanon toward Israel last April. In response, the IDF swiftly retaliated with a series of artillery strikes.