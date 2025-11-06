Sde Teiman leak cover-up probe sparks turf war within police ranks

Internal tensions have flared within the Israel Police amid the ongoing investigation into former military advocate general Maj. Gen. Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi, deepening the already complex legal and political fallout from the leak and cover-up of a controversial video showing alleged abuse of a Palestinian detainee by soldiers at the Sde Teiman detention facility.

Senior police officials told Ynet that friction has emerged between two of the police’s most critical investigative bodies: Lahav 433, the elite anti-corruption and serious crimes unit, and the Investigations and Intelligence Division (IAI). The dispute centers on which branch should lead the high-profile probe.

after previously submitting false statements to the High Court of Justice—Lahav 433 chief Deputy Commissioner Meni Binyamin requested to take charge of the investigation. However, in an unusual move, IAI head Deputy Commissioner Boaz Blatt formed a special investigative team under his direct command, bypassing Lahav 433 altogether.

To maintain operational secrecy and prevent information leaks, the team was assembled from select investigators across multiple units. Interrogations of high-level figures are reportedly being conducted not at police facilities, but at a secure Defense Ministry site within the ministry's Tel Aviv compound. The decision to exclude Lahav 433 and establish a parallel investigative structure has raised eyebrows among senior police officials.

. The disagreement has been brought before the High Court of Justice, which is expected to rule on who will ultimately supervise the investigation.

Until the court rules, Police Commissioner Daniel Levy has instructed police not to report investigation details to either Aisman or Kula. Ahead of the decision, Levy held a legal consultation with the police’s legal advisers. For now, Blatt’s team continues to operate under the guidance of the Attorney General’s Office.

