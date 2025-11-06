Sde Teiman leak cover-up probe sparks turf war within police ranks

Internal tensions have flared within the Israel Police amid the ongoing investigation into former military advocate general Maj. Gen. Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi, deepening the already complex legal and political fallout from the leak and cover-up of a controversial video showing alleged abuse of a Palestinian detainee by soldiers at the Sde Teiman detention facility.
Senior police officials told Ynet that friction has emerged between two of the police’s most critical investigative bodies: Lahav 433, the elite anti-corruption and serious crimes unit, and the Investigations and Intelligence Division (IAI). The dispute centers on which branch should lead the high-profile probe.
Following initial intelligence pointing to misconduct by Tomer-Yerushalmi—who admitted to leaking the video after previously submitting false statements to the High Court of Justice—Lahav 433 chief Deputy Commissioner Meni Binyamin requested to take charge of the investigation. However, in an unusual move, IAI head Deputy Commissioner Boaz Blatt formed a special investigative team under his direct command, bypassing Lahav 433 altogether.
To maintain operational secrecy and prevent information leaks, the team was assembled from select investigators across multiple units. Interrogations of high-level figures are reportedly being conducted not at police facilities, but at a secure Defense Ministry site within the ministry's Tel Aviv compound. The decision to exclude Lahav 433 and establish a parallel investigative structure has raised eyebrows among senior police officials.
On Thursday, police also searched the offices of the military advocate general under a court warrant, as part of the widening investigation.
In a statement, the Israel Police confirmed only that “the investigation has been assigned to a team based on operational needs.”
Tomer-Yerushalmi is expected to be released to house arrest on Friday, barring significant developments in the case.
The police dispute adds to broader institutional uncertainty surrounding the case. Earlier Thursday, Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara announced she would recuse herself from overseeing the probe due to a potential conflict of interest, transferring oversight to State Attorney Amit Aisman. On Tuesday, Justice Minister Yariv Levin named retired judge Asher Kula, the state ombudsman for judges, as the official to lead oversight. The disagreement has been brought before the High Court of Justice, which is expected to rule on who will ultimately supervise the investigation.
Despite the pending court decision, Kula has already begun contacting relevant agencies, including the police, and has requested full cooperation. He also summoned Deputy Commissioner Blatt for a meeting.
Until the court rules, Police Commissioner Daniel Levy has instructed police not to report investigation details to either Aisman or Kula. Ahead of the decision, Levy held a legal consultation with the police’s legal advisers. For now, Blatt’s team continues to operate under the guidance of the Attorney General’s Office.
In an official statement, police said: “The police commissioner consulted with the head of the Investigations and Intelligence Division and with the legal adviser of the Israel Police, and instructed that the investigation continue in a thorough, professional and independent manner, in accordance with the police’s legal authority. As to the oversight of the investigation, the matter is pending before the High Court and the police will act in accordance with its ruling.”