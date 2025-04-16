IDF says no 'deadline' for Gaza ground operations amid stalled ceasefire talks

The Israeli military said Wednesday it has not set a deadline for its ongoing limited ground operation in the Gaza Strip, as it holds talks with the political leadership about resuming humanitarian aid and sets new conditions for the return of residents to border communities.
The comments come amid stalled negotiations to restore a ceasefire with Hamas. Israeli forces continue to focus on key strategic locations in Gaza, including “Hill 70,” a height named for its elevation in meters. Located just inside the Gaza border, the hill overlooks Israeli communities and urban areas such as Gaza City’s Shujaiyya neighborhood.
The area is part of a broader buffer zone Israel has worked to secure since the Oct. 7 Hamas-led attack, which triggered the current war. The military said the zone had previously been too narrow to guarantee Israeli control. “It will not be possible to return to Kibbutz Nahal Oz without fully neutralizing Hill 70,” an IDF official said.
Since the resumption of hostilities after a temporary truce, Hamas has shifted from preparing for renewed attacks to a defensive stance, according to the Israel Defense Forces.
Military officials said discussions are ongoing with government leaders on restarting humanitarian aid to Gaza. The IDF stressed efforts are being made to prevent Hamas from seizing the aid, as it has in the past. “There is no starvation in Gaza, and we will act to prevent a humanitarian crisis under international law,” the military said. “We do not want to empower Hamas. Halting aid a month ago undermined Hamas governance, raised prices, and increased public pressure on the group.”
Though not widespread, the military has observed early signs of diminishing fear of Hamas among Gaza’s residents. One hospital director publicly shared a threat letter from local terrorists, reportedly receiving broad public support. In a separate case, clan leaders executed a Hamas police officer. Civilians have also been fleeing from Gaza City southward, particularly along the western portion of the Netzarim corridor near the coast—an area partially under Israeli control.
The IDF said approximately 250,000 Palestinians have evacuated southern Gaza over the past month following Israeli instructions, out of a population of more than 2 million.
Since fighting resumed, Israeli forces have killed about 350 terrorists, including 40 commanders and technical experts. Airstrikes have focused on degrading Hamas’ military capabilities, targeting tunnels, weapons factories, and stockpiles. Troops have located five tunnels in recent weeks, including two between Rafah and Khan Younis, and three near the Daraj-Tuffah neighborhood, which overlooks Kibbutz Kfar Aza. In one incident, terrorists emerged from a tunnel and fired an anti-tank missile at a unit from the 401st Armored Brigade. The Israeli forces returned fire and killed the attackers without sustaining casualties.
Military officials said operations are progressing deliberately to minimize risk. “We could have taken the Rafah-Khan Younis corridor in six hours, but chose to do so over a week to avoid flanking fire,” one official said. The corridor is now secured to a width of 600 to 700 meters.
That pressure, the IDF said, has pushed Hamas closer to considering a new hostage deal. “They’ve made progress since we renewed military pressure,” the official added.
The military also plans to construct a road in southern Gaza along a new route known as the Beit Ur corridor, nicknamed “Morag” after a former Israeli settlement evacuated during the 2005 disengagement. A similar expansion of the buffer zone is underway in northern Gaza, including areas once home to settlements such as Dugit. “We are dealing significant damage to Hamas, but have not yet achieved victory,” the IDF said.
Officials noted that Hamas appears to be holding back its forces in anticipation of a broader Israeli assault. “They know we haven’t launched the main offensive yet,” the military said. “But they are increasingly trying to strike us with sniper fire and anti-tank missiles. The deeper we move into Gaza, the more friction we’ll face.”
The IDF said that intelligence and hostage affairs units are involved in every one of the roughly 1,200 strikes carried out since the fighting resumed, aiming to avoid endangering Israeli hostages still held by Hamas. “The hostages are clearly limiting our operations,” the military said. “Without them, we would have hit Hamas far harder by now.”