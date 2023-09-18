Netanyahu meets with Elon Musk on future of AI

Since Musk acquired Twitter at the end of 2022, there have been numerous

reports of an increase in antisemitism and extreme and harmful content on the platform

. In March, an ISD report claimed the average weekly antisemitic tweets on Twitter were up 105% after the platform came under Musk's control. Two months later, another surge in antisemitic content was observed on X after

Musk posted a tweet against Jewish billionaire George Soros