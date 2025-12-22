Netanyahu defends Oct. 7 probe as 'fair' as families, opposition slam panel as politically biased

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday afternoon publicly defended his government’s plan to establish a political, non‑state inquiry commission to examine the failures surrounding the October 7 Hamas massacre and the war that followed, saying a balanced panel is the right path to uncover the truth and build public trust.

In a recorded statement released minutes ago, Netanyahu said the proposed commission would be independent, with an equal number of members chosen by the coalition and the opposition, and that no serving politicians would sit on it. He said the panel would include experts in security, law and academia, along with observers representing bereaved families.

“This will be a commission with full authority, exactly as the law requires,” Netanyahu said. He cited the bipartisan inquiry created in the United States after the Sept. 11 attacks as an example of a model that earned broad legitimacy.

Netanyahu said the government could have appointed its own investigative panel, but believed that would win only limited confidence. He also said an alternative proposal — under which Chief Justice Yitzhak Amit would have appointed members — would not satisfy most of the public. “An unprecedented event like October 7 requires broad agreement,” he said, urging opposition participation. “If you want the truth, how can you oppose this?”

Earlier in the morning, the cabinet approved a bill sponsored by Likud MK Ariel Kallner to formalize creation of the political, non‑state inquiry commission. The bill is slated for a preliminary vote in the Knesset on Wednesday.

Minister Ze’ev Elkin (National Unity) was the only minister to oppose the plan, objecting to a clause that would allow Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana to appoint commission members if the opposition refuses to participate.

“We’re fooling ourselves if we think this will be seen as a real investigation,” Elkin said. He also rejected an alternative supported by Agriculture Minister Avi Dichter in which President Isaac Herzog would appoint opposition members, saying the president is also political.

Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi said he believes some opposition MKs will eventually agree to participate. Cabinet Secretary Yossi Fuchs said the coalition is seeking a fair process with broad public backing. Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli said the inquiry should also examine judicial issues, the refusal to serve, and past deals such as the Shalit prisoner exchange, though Elkin said the central dispute remains who would decide the panel’s membership.

In the afternoon, Opposition Leader Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid) reiterated his demand for a state commission of inquiry under existing law, based on a March proposal by President Herzog in which Chief Justice Amit would appoint members in consultation with Supreme Court Justice Noam Sohlberg.

“ For the sake of bereaved families and national healing , I agreed to the president’s compromise,” Lapid said. He called the government’s plan “politically controlled,” asserting it would allow the ruling coalition to influence the agenda and witness selection.

Bereaved families and survivors of the October 7 attack strongly rejected the proposal later in the day. Members of the October Council demonstrated outside the Prime Minister’s Office and attended Knesset committee meetings calling for a fully state‑led investigation.

At a separate event on Sunday, former Beit She’an Mayor Rafi Ben Shitrit, whose son Staff Sgt. Alroy was killed in Nahal Oz, tore up a copy of the bill and said he believes it is intended to “silence criticism, erase evidence, avoid accountability and manipulate the public.”

Under the current bill, the commission would have six members. The Knesset would have 14 days to approve the panel by consensus, requiring the support of 80 MKs. If consensus fails, the coalition and opposition would each appoint three members. If the opposition declines to participate, the Knesset speaker would appoint all six.

Coalition sources told ynet that Netanyahu is open to amending the bill to allow Chief Justice Amit to appoint opposition members if necessary rather than the speaker.

Justice Minister Yariv Levin rejected that idea, saying the judiciary should not be involved in forming a commission that may also examine the courts. Environmental Protection Minister Idit Silman added, “There’s a crisis of trust in the judiciary — and they earned it.”