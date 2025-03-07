In first, US revokes pro-Palestinian student's visa over campus protests

The U.S. State Department revoked the visa of a foreign student who participated in pro-Palestinian protests on American campuses, marking the first such case since President Donald Trump signed an order to expel foreign "Hamas supporters" studying in the U.S., Axios reported on Friday.
In a statement, the State Department said, "Yesterday evening, we revoked the first visa of an alien who was previously cited for criminal behavior in connection with Hamas-supporting disruptions. This individual was a university student. ICE will proceed with removing this person from the country."
The student's identity and university were not disclosed due to "legal constraints," the department added. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the U.S. would not allow foreigners supporting terrorist organizations to remain and that involved students would be deported.
Trump’s executive order, signed about six weeks ago, targets foreign nationals who violated the law during protests that erupted on U.S. campuses after the October 7 massacre in opposition to Israel’s war in Gaza.
The order instructed federal agencies to submit policy recommendations within 60 days and directed the Justice Department to investigate incidents such as pro-Hamas graffiti.
During his campaign, Trump pledged to expel "Hamas supporters" from U.S. universities. At a rally last May, he declared, "When I'm president, we won’t allow violent extremists to take over our campuses. If you came here from another country and tried to bring jihadism, anti-Americanism or antisemitism to our campuses, we will deport you immediately."