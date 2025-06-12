Hamas kills 5 aid workers, others may have been taken hostage, Gaza relief group says

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) said on Thursday that five of its Palestinian workers were killed, and others were injured when Hamas attacked a bus carrying them to their workplace in Gaza.
GHF said it was concerned that some of its workers may have been abducted by terrorists in the attack.
The American fund said that the bus was carrying more than 20 Palestinian residents who were en route to one of the distribution centers west of Khan Younis.
“We are still gathering facts, but what we know is devastating: there are at least five fatalities, multiple injuries, and fear that some of our team members may have been taken hostage,” GHF said in a statement. “We condemn this heinous and deliberate attack in the strongest possible terms.”
GHF said it held Hamas responsible for the attack and called on the international community to condemn the terror group. "The attack did not happen in a vacuum. For days, Hamas has openly threatened our team, our aid workers and the civilians who receive aid from us. Their threats have been met with silence."
Hamas said in a statement that it had killed members of a local militia led by Yasser Abu Shabab that Israel had reportedly armed, a claim the militia denied.