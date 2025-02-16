Saudi Arabia wants to mediate new US-Iran nuclear deal, report

Saudi wants to mediate between the United States an Iran in their efforts to reach a new nuclear deal, CNN reported on Sunday, claiming the Saudis are concerned that the severe blows to Iran's proxies in the Middle East in the past year, could encourage the regime in Tehran to achieve nuclear capability. The U.S. State Department did not comment on this report.

"Saudi officials see the current regional landscape as a historic opportunity to de-escalate tensions with Iran and improve ties, insisting that they want no part in any American or Israeli confrontation with the country," CNN said.

2 View gallery Iranian vice president Dr. Mohammadreza Aref during a visit to Saudi Arabia late last year ( Photo: Reuters )

2 View gallery Donald Trump with Mohammed Bin Salman in 2019 ( Photo: Reuters )

U.S. President Donald Trump has said he hoped that a deal could be made with Iran that would prevent further escalation. "It would really be nice if that could be worked out without having to go that further step," he said amid reports that Israel was planning to attack Iranian nuclear sites.

“I want Iran to be a great and successful Country, but one that cannot have a Nuclear Weapon. Reports that the United States, working in conjunction with Israel, is going to blow Iran into smithereens,’ ARE GREATLY EXAGGERATED,” Trump posted on Truth Social last week.

President Trump speaks about Iran ( Reuters )

The Washington Post reported on Friday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed potential American backing for an Israeli strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities with the president.

The discussions reportedly covered a range of U.S. support options, from direct military assistance—including intelligence sharing and aerial refueling—to political backing for an Israeli ultimatum demanding Iran abandon its nuclear program.

The Post reported earlier that US intelligence assessments indicated Israel planned to strike Iran early in 2025, taking advantage of the compromised air defenses following the IDF strike last October and the changed balance of power in the Middle East after the blows to the Hezbollah terror group in Lebanon and the fall of the Assad regime.

The Defense Ministry announced Sunday morning that a shipment of heavy bombs released by the Trump administration has arrived in Israel.

The shipment, which contained approximately 1,600 MK-84 heavy munitions was transferred to Air Force bases throughout the country. Defense Minister Israel Katz said that this "represents a significant asset for the Air Force and the IDF," and thanked U.S. President Donald Trump and his administration for their "unwavering support of the State of Israel.”