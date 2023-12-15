IDF releases name of fallen soldier in Gaza, recovers body of Israeli hostage

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit released early Friday the name of a fallen soldier who was killed during fighting in the southern part of the Gaza Strip.
He is: Sergeant Oz Shmuel Aradi, 19, a soldier in the Combat Engineering Corps’ 603rd Battalion, from Kibbutz Hatzor.
According to the military, four additional soldiers were injured in clashes against Hamas terrorists, including two officers.
Additionally, the IDF reported that the body of 28-year-old Israeli hostage Elia Toledano, who was abducted into Gaza from the music festival near Kibbutz Re’im on October 7, was recovered by a special forces unit and returned to Israel overnight.
“Representatives informed the family of Elia Toledano, who was taken hostage by the Hamas terrorist organization on October 7th, that his body has been recovered and returned to Israel. The IDF sends the family its heartfelt condolences,” the military said in a statement.
Daniel, Elia’s brother, mourned his loss following the announcement, saying, “Everyone’s smiles have been dimmed forever.”
Meanwhile, The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency said in an advisory on Friday that it was investigating reports of an incident 50 nautical miles north of the Yemeni port of Mokha. It advised ships to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity.
On Thursday, U.S. President Joe Biden said that he wants Israel to be focused on how to save civilian lives. He said the IDF should “not stop going after Hamas, but be more careful.” National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on a visit to Israel, discussed the need for the military to transition from high-intensity to "lower-intensity" in the fighting in Gaza.
White House spokesperson John Kirby said Sullivan raised the matter in his meetings with Israeli leaders including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu but said the move should be "in the near future, but I don't want to put a time stamp on it."