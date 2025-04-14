US approves major weapons shipment to Israel as IDF prepares for Gaza offensive, eyes Iran

The IDF is set to receive a major arms shipment from the United States in the coming weeks, including more than 3,000 munitions for the Israeli Air Force, as part of its preparations for continued operations in the Gaza Strip and a potential strike on Iran, Israeli officials said Monday.
The shipment, recently approved by the U.S. administration, is intended to boost the Air Force’s readiness for a large-scale campaign planned by the IDF Southern Command in the Gaza Strip. The delivery comes in addition to more than 10,000 aerial munitions expected to replenish Israeli stockpiles after 18 months of prolonged, multi-front fighting.
The shipment complements a previous deal for heavy munitions that Israel purchased from the U.S. last year. The Biden administration had initially frozen the transfer, but U.S. President Donald Trump reversed the freeze in recent weeks.
In February, the U.S. government confirmed the approval of a major arms deal with Israel valued at $7.41 billion, which includes guided munitions, bombs and related equipment. The Pentagon’s Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) notified Congress that the deal is intended to preserve Israel’s ability to defend itself.
The authorization followed a January notification from the Biden administration regarding an $8 billion arms package just before Trump reentered office. Under the agreement, Israel will use American military aid funds to purchase 3,000 Hellfire missiles valued at approximately $660 million and 2,166 AGM-114 Hellfire bombs, also valued at $660 million.
Israel will also acquire 2,166 GBU-39 bombs, roughly 13,000 JDAM guidance kits for various bomb weights and 17,475 FMU-152A/B fuses as part of a separate $6.75 billion deal. The delivery of the Hellfire missiles is scheduled to begin in 2028, while the additional munitions are expected to start arriving in 2025.
According to the Pentagon, the equipment will come from existing U.S. military stockpiles and American defense contractors including Lockheed Martin, Boeing and L3Harris. In a formal statement, the Pentagon said the deal would not alter the regional balance of power and would support Israel’s defense of its borders, critical infrastructure and civilian population.
The U.S. State Department said the transactions are consistent with American policy to maintain Israel’s security and defense capabilities. The agreements will allow Israel to integrate the new systems seamlessly into its military and will not affect U.S. military readiness, according to the official notice.