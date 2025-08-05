Bosnian museum forwards proceeds from Sarajevo Haggadah display to aid Palestinians, citing 'genocide'

The National Museum of Bosnia Herzegovina has announced it will donate all proceeds from the sale of the book "Sarajevo Haggadah – History and Art", as well as revenue from exhibition tickets featuring the Sarajevo Haggadah, to aid Palestinians.
“The National Museum of Bosnia Herzegovina expresses support for the people of Palestine, who are suffering from systematic, calculated and cold-blooded terror, directly at the hands of the State of Israel and indirectly from all those who support or justify its shameless actions,” the museum said in a sharply worded statement.
The statement continued: “We cannot excuse ourselves by claiming ignorance or by feigning neutrality in the face of daily examples of killings, starvation and the forced displacement of hundreds of thousands of civilians, especially women and children. This is a genocide we are all witnessing in real time.
"As an institution devoted to the protection of cultural and historical heritage, we are obliged to sound the alarm that, under the shadow of this tragedy, a targeted erasure of cultural and religious identity is unfolding—primarily of Muslims and Christians in Palestine—through the destruction, expropriation or functional elimination of religious buildings and historical sites, as well as farmland and agricultural areas that should be safeguarded as shared, universal cultural heritage.”
The museum’s statement made no mention of the substantial evidence that Hamas deliberately operates from civilian areas, uses mosques and hospitals to hide terrorists, and carries out acts of terror not only against Israel but also against residents of the Gaza Strip. It also did not acknowledge that terror groups in Gaza continue to hold Israeli hostages and remain engaged in fighting, in the context of the war that began with the October 7 terrorist attack on southern Israel.
The Sarajevo Haggadah is a Passover manuscript written and illustrated in Barcelona, Spain, around 1350. It is considered one of the oldest surviving Haggadot and is on display at the National Museum of Bosnia Herzegovina in Sarajevo.