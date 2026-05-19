These are the reasons Trump postponed an attack on Iran, and the preparations in Israel to resume war

truce by TaboolaPromoted LinksYou might also be interested in Israeli breakthrough: First-of-its-kind drug for autism approaches next stage NeuroNOS After two overtimes: San Antonio defeated Oklahoma - and took home the game. sport You'll be amazed when you realize how much you can save on car insurance. Car insurance 9 Trump in a dilemma - and perhaps in distress: the reasons for postponing attacks on Iran, and preparations in Israel After a series of threats and cancellations of deadlines, Trump announced the postponement of the strikes - in the hope of reaching an agreement. Even if the negotiations do not mature, this will help him strengthen his legitimacy as someone who tried to avoid war at almost any cost while Iran pushed for renewed fire. Also: the preparations in Israel, and the belief that the chance of an attack is higher than the chance of the negotiations succeeding. Itamar Eichner Itamar Eichner | 14:44 19 comments Tags Donald Trump The Second Iran War US President Donald Trump announced last night (Monday) that, at the request of the leaders of the Gulf states, he had decided to postpone the attacks he had planned on Iran "by two or three days," but behind his statement lie quite a few reasons that led to this, chief among them - his attempt to reach an agreement. Trump strives for an agreement over the resumption of fighting, but not at any cost, and therefore any delay in the attack at this time is a necessary move in his eyes, even if it projects weakness and confusion to the Iranians. US Cold War planes at base in Puerto Rico Agreement or deception? What led Trump to postpone an attack on Iran( Photo: Hans Rosenkranz, Marinetraffic.com, US Navy, AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, REUTERS/Eva Marie Uzcategui ) by TaboolaSponsored Links. Walt and Cebus are breaking up. What should we do now? Wolt Employees want Cebus? You did it. Cibus Not waiting to finish their degree: 64% of students work in the field while they are graduating The Open University Additionally, if the US president fails to reach an agreement with Iran, the repeated postponements of the resumption of hostilities increase his internal and external legitimacy. In effect, Trump now appears to be striving to promote an agreement and prevent war, while Iran continues to push for renewed hostilities. Meanwhile, some claim that Trump is actually trying to mislead Iran in his decision to postpone the attacks, but senior officials believe that there is no advantage to this, since in any case Tehran does not have the ability to prevent an effective attack on any site. The ayatollah regime can respond savagely and cause regional and global economic damage, but it will not be able to stop the attacks that will be directed at it, so Trump will achieve nothing by postponing it for a few days. In Tehran, they are actually not really helping Trump get off the ground on this issue - and are almost forcing him to attack. The latest postponement last night indicates that the American president is in a dilemma and perhaps even in distress. Considering the number of threats he has made in recent days in his posts and tweets, the announcement of the postponement of the attack at the request of the Arab leaders indicates that he is in no hurry to attack, and Iran immediately understands this. At the same time, Trump's behavior may also be worrying, as he may be content with any agreement from the Iranians and present it as a victory towards the end of the war. In any case, many in Israel still believe that the chance of an attack is higher than the chance of the negotiations succeeding. The Iranians are entrenched in their positions and are not showing flexibility in negotiations, at least not externally, and even a few more days will not change the situation: they are not willing to give up the nuclear weapons, and Trump cannot be satisfied with anything less. Trump to Fox News: Iran will not have a nuclear weapon

( Video: From X )