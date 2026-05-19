These are the reasons Trump postponed an attack on Iran, and the preparations in Israel to resume war

U.S. President Donald Trump announced Monday night that, at the request of Gulf leaders, he had decided to postpone “by two or three days” planned strikes on Iran. But behind his statement lie several factors, chief among them his effort to reach an agreement.
Trump prefers a deal to renewed fighting, though not at any price. For that reason, any delay in a strike is now seen by him as a necessary move, even if it projects weakness and confusion to the Iranians.
In addition, if Trump fails to reach an agreement with Iran, the repeated delays in resuming fighting increase his legitimacy at home and abroad. In effect, Trump now appears to be the one seeking an agreement and trying to prevent war, while Iran continues pushing toward renewed fire.
Some argue that Trump is actually trying to mislead Iran by delaying the strikes, but senior officials believe there is no advantage in that, since Tehran has no ability in any case to prevent an effective strike on any site. The ayatollahs’ regime can respond wildly and cause regional and global economic damage, but it will not be able to stop attacks aimed at it. Therefore, Trump gains nothing by delaying them by a few days.
In practice, Tehran is not exactly helping Trump climb down from the tree on this issue — and is almost forcing him to strike. The latest delay Monday night shows that the American president is in a dilemma, perhaps even distress. Given the number of threats he has issued in recent days in posts and tweets, the announcement that he was delaying the strike at the request of Arab leaders shows he is in no rush to attack, and Iran understands that immediately. At the same time, Trump’s conduct may also be worrying, since he could settle for any Iranian concession and present it as a victory ahead of ending the war.
In any case, many in Israel still believe the chances of a strike are higher than the chances of successful negotiations. The Iranians are digging in and showing no flexibility in the talks, at least not outwardly, and a few more days will not change that: They are not willing to give up the nuclear program, and Trump cannot settle for less.
One Israeli official said that, even now, if Iran again rejects the U.S. president’s proposal, it is far from certain Trump will attack. “With Trump, nothing is certain,” he said.
Another Israeli official added: “With Trump, there is no logic, mainly because it is Trump. In Trump’s view, the delay actually projects strength, goodwill and perhaps another attempt to persuade the Iranians.”
Israel, meanwhile, is preparing for all possibilities and understands that, in the end, everything is in Trump’s hands. Israel is preparing for a resumption of U.S. fighting and at the same time, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar’s departure Tuesday evening at the head of a delegation for a diplomatic visit to the Czech Republic may indicate that Israel understands the American strike will not happen immediately.
Meanwhile, U.S. military officials told The New York Times earlier Tuesday that the regime in Tehran had shown significant resilience and an ability to cause substantial damage to the region and the global economy.
In the six weeks since the exchange of fire ended, according to various reports, Iran used the time to dig out dozens of bombed ballistic missile sites, move mobile launchers and, according to a U.S. military official who spoke with the Times, adjust its tactics for the possibility of renewed strikes.
“Many of Iran’s ballistic missiles were placed in deep underground caves and other facilities carved into granite mountains that are difficult for American strike aircraft to destroy,” the official said. As a result, “the United States often bombed the areas around the sites, collapsing and burying them — but did not destroy them. Iran has dug out a significant number of sites.”
According to the official, Iranian commanders, perhaps with Russian assistance, studied the flight patterns of American fighter jets and bombers. He also warned that last month’s downing of an F-15E and the strike that damaged an F-35 revealed that U.S. flight tactics had become too predictable, allowing Iran to defend against them more effectively.
Perhaps most important, the military official said, although five weeks of intensive bombing eliminated Iranian leaders and commanders, the war left behind a tougher and more resilient adversary. The official added that the Iranians had repositioned their remaining forces, which are deeply convinced they can successfully resist the United States, whether by effectively blocking the Strait of Hormuz, attacking energy infrastructure in neighboring Gulf states or threatening American aircraft.