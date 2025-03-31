Israel awaits Hamas answer to counterproposal as military pressue mounts

Israel is awaiting Hamas’ response to a counterproposal for a cease-fire and hostage release, as it increases military pressure in the Gaza Strip to push toward an agreement that could be reached before the upcoming Passover holiday.
According to Israeli officials, Hamas has signaled willingness to release five living hostages, including American-Israeli dual citizen Edan Alexander, in exchange for a 50-day cease-fire. Israel, however, is demanding the release of 11 hostages—among them Alexander—in return for a 40-day cease-fire. Jerusalem has rejected the idea of phased releases and is insisting that all 11 hostages be freed on the first day of the truce.
Under Israel’s proposal, Hamas would be required to submit a full list of hostages—both living and deceased—by the fifth day of the cease-fire. On the tenth day, it would release the remains of 16 hostages believed to have died in captivity, which Israeli officials estimate as half of the total deceased. During the truce period, talks would begin on a second stage of the agreement, focusing on a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and a potential end to the war.
A senior Israeli security official said that if progress is made, Hamas would eventually release all remaining hostages—living and deceased. However, the official stressed that Israel is setting clear conditions: maintaining a security buffer zone inside Gaza, demilitarizing the Strip, and ensuring robust security arrangements. While Israel has not agreed to end the war as a precondition, officials say that if all hostages are returned, Hamas leaders go into exile, and Gaza is demilitarized, it would mark the conflict’s conclusion.
On the issue of prisoner releases, Israel is standing firm on the criteria agreed to in a previous deal, while Hamas is demanding broader terms.
As diplomatic efforts continue, the Israel Defense Forces have intensified operations across the Gaza Strip under a plan approved by Defense Minister Israel Katz. The campaign includes seizing key areas to serve as security zones, issuing evacuation notices to civilians, and restricting humanitarian aid to Hamas-controlled territories. Forces have expanded control in the south beyond the Philadelphi Route and are operating with increased intensity from both the air and ground. Officials say these actions are intended both to weaken Hamas and ensure that no hostages remain in the targeted areas.
"This is the peak of military pressure on Hamas, just before a wide-scale ground operation," a senior security official said. “Hamas is taking a serious hit.”
Israeli intelligence assessments suggest Hamas is unlikely to voluntarily release all hostages at once. Officials believe that sustained military pressure is crucial for creating the leverage needed to secure a broader agreement.