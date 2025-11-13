Angela Merkel visits Israel, meets October 7 survivors and receives honorary doctorate

Former German chancellor Angela Merkel visited Israel this week , meeting with survivors of the October 7 Hamas-led massacre and receiving an honorary doctorate from the Weizmann Institute of Science in recognition of her global diplomatic contributions and steadfast support for Israel.

Merkel, who served as chancellor from 2005 to 2021, traveled to the Nova music festival site near Re’im and to Kibbutz Nahal Oz, which also came under attack in the deadly cross-border assault that left some 1,200 people—mostly civilians—dead in southern Israel, according to Israeli tallies. At the Nova site, she received a detailed briefing from Gail Shoresh, a former senior Mossad official, on the events of that day, including the reported use of sexual violence by Hamas terrorists .

2 View gallery Former German chancellor Angela Merkel, left, and former senior Mossad official Gail Shoresh at the site of the Nova music festival massacre in southern Israel ( Photo: from X )

In Nahal Oz, Merkel visited the home of journalist and kibbutz resident Amir Tibon, who, along with his family, survived the attack after sheltering in a safe room for ten hours. At her request, she was shown the reinforced safe room where the family hid, and later toured the kibbutz to speak with residents who have returned and are working to rebuild the community.

Tibon said Merkel arrived without media or a large entourage and engaged deeply with those she met. “She asked many questions about the kibbutz’s history, our past relations with Gaza’s residents and how we see our future,” he said. “She was especially attentive to the experiences of the children and how we’re helping them cope with the trauma.” Tibon thanked German Ambassador Steffen Seibert for helping organize the visit.

During the visit, the Weizmann Institute awarded Merkel an honorary doctorate for what it described as her “unparalleled contributions to global diplomacy and international partnerships,” as well as her “solidarity and friendship with Israel” and her “determined efforts to combat antisemitism.”

2 View gallery Merkel and journalist Amir Tibon at his Kibbutz Nahal Oz home ( Photo: from X )

Merkel’s trip follows controversial remarks she made in June during a live interview to promote her new biography. While emphasizing her support for Israel’s right to exist, she criticized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s handling of the war in Gaza, calling the government’s approach toward civilians “ruthless.” She expressed solidarity with Israeli protesters and dissident military figures, but clarified that her disapproval of the war’s conduct did not alter her fundamental support for Israel.

She also warned that Israel is disproportionately criticized compared to other global conflicts, noting that wars such as the one in Yemen, which resulted in widespread famine and mass casualties, receive far less public condemnation.