After 500 days: 13 Gaza border communities still uninhabitable

According to data from Israel’s Tekuma Authority — set to rebuild towns ravaged by Hamas on October 7, 2023 — 83% of southern evacuees have returned home, but 13 out of 45 communities in the Gaza border remain uninhabitable due to security or reconstruction concerns.

Of the 64,000 residents displaced, 53,000 have returned. "Most communities are in advanced rebuilding stages, with essential work set to be completed in 2025," the authority said in a statement. Construction of four communities — Holit, Kfar Aza, Be’eri and Nir Oz —is expected to finish in 2026.

This is the status of 13 uninhabited communities in the south

Communities with ongoing rehabilitation work and set timelines:

Kerem Shalom: Evacuees yet to return due to security and reconstruction concerns. Establishment of 36 homes and three public buildings is complete, with work on 24 more homes expected to finish in February, allowing residents to return.

Ein HaShlosha: Evacuees yet to return due to security and reconstruction concerns. Renovations are underway in 75 of 150 homes. Heavily damaged buildings are being handled separately.

Kibbutz Re’im : Evacuees yet to return due to reconstruction concerns. Renovation of 90 homes is set for completion within two weeks, with return expected by March 2025.

Kibbutz Nirim: Evacuees yet to return due to security and reconstruction concerns. Some homes have been renovated and will be handed over this month, with full return expected by April 2025.

Kibbutz Nahal Oz : Evacuees yet to return due to security and reconstruction concerns. Renovations on 60 homes are ongoing, with work on another 50 starting by the end of the month. Completion is expected by July 2025.

Communities without a set return date:

Kibbutz Kfar Aza : Evacuees yet to return due to security and reconstruction concerns. Rehabilitation is estimated at 200 million shekels ($54 million). Contractor agreements have been signed, with work starting soon.

Kibbutz Be’eri : Evacuees yet to return due to security and reconstruction concerns. Rehabilitation is estimated at 470 million shekels ($127 million). About 70 of 150 homes slated for demolition have been torn down, while 250 of 400 damaged homes have been renovated. New neighborhoods are being built to provide housing.

Holit: Evacuees yet to return due to security and reconstruction concerns. Reconstruction is expected to be completed in 2026.

Kibbutz Kissufim : Evacuees yet to return due to security and reconstruction concerns. Rehabilitation work is set to begin next month.

Nir Yitzhak: Evacuees yet to return due to security and reconstruction concerns. Damages are being addressed through property tax compensation.

Kibbutz Nir Oz : Evacuees yet to return due to security and reconstruction concerns. Rehabilitation is estimated at 230 million shekels ($62 million). A quarter of the kibbutz’s residents were killed or kidnapped and the community’s recovery plan is still under discussion.

Sufa: Evacuees yet to return due to security and reconstruction concerns. Damages are being handled through property tax compensation.

Netiv HaAsara: Evacuees yet to return due to security and reconstruction concerns. Damages are being handled through property tax compensation.

The Tekuma Authority allocated 55 million shekels($15 million) for public space restoration in Sderot . Upgrades are being made to 333 residential building entrances and 10 public buildings across five neighborhoods.

The government’s five-year plan for the Gaza border region includes a 19 billion-shekel ($5.1 billion) budget, with 7 billion shekels ($1.9 billion) allocated for 2024. The Tekuma Authority has earmarked 1.5 billion shekels ($405 million) for physical reconstruction, with 1.1 billion shekels ($297 million) dedicated to the 10 most severely affected communities — four times the estimated property tax compensation for damages.

An additional 1.4 billion shekels ($378 million) is allocated for infrastructure, security reinforcements and public buildings, with 200 million shekels ($54 million) in projects approved and funded for 2024.