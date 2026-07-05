Hopes for IDF women infantry track hits another snag

In November 2024, a pilot program began to integrate women into mobility infantry roles in the IDF . Without prior screening or preparatory selection, 30 female conscripts were assigned as pioneers in the training track at the Paratroopers Brigade training base . About six months after their enlistment, following gaps in combat fitness, the IDF Chief of Staff ordered the pilot stopped and the women were reassigned to combat or instructional roles .

Eight months later, ynet and Yedioth Ahronoth learned the IDF was expected to launch another pilot in November. However, four months before the scheduled date, the program has still not been finalized.

Gallery Without prior screening or preparatory selection, 30 female conscripts were assigned as pioneers in the training track at the Paratroopers Brigade training base

“I was assigned to border infantry and then a message was sent to hundreds of girls about a Zoom call where they explained the pilot to us,” said L, a former combat soldier from the first pilot that was halted. “They didn’t say exactly what it would include, it was vague.” Amid uncertainty about the nature of the service, the recruits reported for combat training toward a Rifleman 07 level qualification in a parallel company alongside Paratroopers soldiers. “During shooting week we were at the firing range near the reconnaissance unit, during fieldcraft week we were in the field near Battalion 890. Everything together with them but in parallel.”

However, after four months of intensive training, most of the women did not pass the fitness test and realized something was about to change. Just six weeks before the end of the eight-month course, right before the beret march, they received the news that the pilot was being stopped.

“We were in a field training week, the commander of the training base came unexpectedly and called us in,” she recalled. “He said they appreciate us and what we did but that’s it. He explained it was because we did not meet the standard, because of injuries among the girls and because of orders from above.”

After four months of intensive training, most of the women did not pass the fitness test

“We were angry, we cried. In the end we accepted it but it was very hard. We weren’t only sad because we were stopping the training but also because the idea of women serving in mobility infantry is incredible. During mass casualty events with Hummers we understood our importance, how much we can help,” she shared. “During that time I got calls from three girls who heard about the pilot and wanted to join. Soldiers at the base were disappointed for us, they looked at us and believed in us. Others were not surprised the pilot collapsed.”

The soldier described a sense of missed opportunity that has stayed with her since, noting there was no prior screening for candidates and no training program tailored for female combat soldiers. “Honestly, if this pilot had been done properly, women could have reached the same level as men. But biologically we are different from them and need more time. These facts were ignored, not enough was invested in us.”

'A possible health risk'

In a decision published on 29 May 2025, the IDF chief of staff wrote it was based on findings collected by training staff and professional experts over about six months. “It was found that the soldiers’ performance in professional areas was very high and similar to male fighters in comparable training,” he stated.

'The idea of women serving in mobility infantry is incredible'

“However, in combat fitness and physical capability it was found that the female soldiers still participating in the training were not expected to successfully complete the required qualifying content. Medical data was also presented regarding a possible health risk resulting from continuing the training, including due to the expected increase in workload.”

It was also stated that the chief of staff instructed planning for a new pilot adapted for women in infantry professions next year after lessons are learned from the current experience. The decision concluded that “women have served in the IDF since its founding and contribute significantly to achieving its goals.”

On January 7, 2026, ynet reported on the launch of the planned pilot expected to begin in November , including plans to start screening candidates as early as the following month. A source familiar with the details said changes under consideration include improving physical fitness of recruits before training, extending the training period to distribute workload and prevent injuries and providing a broader support framework adapted to female fighters, similar to male fighters, including a tailored nutrition plan and focused physiological preparation.

With news of the expected November 2026 launch, pioneers from the first pilot were filled with anticipation. “We were all excited. The former commanders, who have already left the IDF, asked us what could be done to improve the pilot. We all gave tips,” said L, adding she wondered why they were not consulted for lessons learned. “What was the point of a pilot if not to learn from it so it actually succeeds?”

“I believed this is something women can do and that we need to do it because of the major manpower shortage,” said N, another soldier from the initial pilot who now serves as a combat soldier in a mixed unit. She also feels the gap was not in women’s suitability but in how the integration was carried out. “They wanted us to do exactly what men do and during training they already understood it was not realistic and that a graded effort scale needed to be adapted for us.”

'There is complexity but there is no need to give up'

Ahead of the next pilot, the soldier emphasized the importance of preliminary screening to identify suitable candidates, transparency throughout the process and success through properly distributed workload. “There is personal hope that this will succeed and work,” she said. “There is a lot of complexity in integrating women, it is hard for people to accept that things are changing. But there is absolutely no need to give up on it, you have to give it time,” N concluded.

'I believed this is something women can do and that we need to do it because of the major manpower shortage'

In a petition filed with the High Court of Justice aimed at promoting the integration of women into combat units, the upcoming pilot was also addressed. “It must be remembered that a single unsuccessful experiment is generally not enough to draw final conclusions. Therefore at this stage the army should continue and persist in the process,” one of the judges said. Attorney Inor Bertental, representing the petitioners, stated: “The High Court has already ruled that the IDF is obligated to provide women equal opportunity to serve in combat roles unless there is a genuine professional limitation stemming from the nature of the role. Therefore the mobility infantry framework should be opened as soon as possible to a real pilot with professional screening of suitable candidates and without artificial barriers.”

Talia, 19, from Tal Shahar and a graduate of the “Five Fingers” pre-military program, is among the candidates eagerly awaiting the upcoming pilot. After receiving a placement in border infantry for 28 July 2026, she sent a letter to the commander of IDF recruitment unit “Meitav” requesting a deferment to November 2026 in hopes of joining the pilot.

“Since I was 16 I’ve been aiming myself toward this world. I’ve been training in combat fitness, building myself physically and mentally and dreaming of serving as a combat soldier in the mobility field,” she wrote. “I believe this track will allow the IDF to get a soldier with real motivation, high commitment, field experience, love for machines and driving and above all a huge drive to contribute.”