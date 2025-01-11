Netanyahu approves Israeli delegation to leave for Qatar to advance hostage deal talks

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a situational assessment meeting on Saturday regarding Israeli hostages held by Hamas and instructed Mossad chief David Barnea, Shin Bet Chief Ronen Bar, Maj. Gen. (res.) Nitzan Alon and Diplomatic Advisor Ophir Falk to travel to Doha "to continue advancing a deal for the release of the hostages."
The announcement was issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, which also noted that the meeting included Defense Minister Israel Katz, senior defense officials and representatives of the outgoing and incoming U.S. administrations.
Meanwhile, according to sources familiar with the details, "approximately 90% of the terms for the hostage deal have already been agreed on," following days of discussions in Qatar. The main point of contention in the talks reportedly revolves around the transition from Phase A (the "humanitarian" phase) to Phase B of the deal.
Hamas, for its part, has refused to provide lists of hostages and has expressed skepticism about the fulfillment of U.S. promises under the incoming U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's administration. Trump, however, has declared that if the hostages are not released by his inauguration on January 20, "all hell will break out."
Additionally, Netanyahu met with Trump's incoming Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff on Saturday after he arrived for a flash visit in the country following his meetings in Qatar on the progressing talks.
Israeli officials have been holding discussions since Saturday morning about the potential deal, with Netanyahu directly involved, sources told Ynet. These talks follow what has been described as "additional progress" that could soon lead to Mossad Chief David Barnea traveling to Qatar. However, no official decision has been made, the sources said.