IDF completes encirclement of Hezbollah stronghold Bint Jbeil, launches assault on town | Watch

The IDF said Monday that forces have completed the encirclement of the southern Lebanon town of Bint Jbeil and have begun an assault on the Hezbollah stronghold, as fighting along the northern front intensifies .

Troops from the Paratroopers, Commando and Givati brigades, operating under the 98th Division, expanded ground operations over the past week to surround the town before launching the attack .

IDF completes encirclement of Hezbollah stronghold Bint Jbeil, launches assault on town ( Video: IDF )

According to the IDF, forces have killed about 100 Hezbollah terrorists so far in the area through close-quarters combat and airstrikes, destroyed dozens of infrastructure sites and located hundreds of weapons. Military officials said fewer than 50 Hezbollah terrorists are believed to remain in the town.

The IDF said the battle is ongoing and expected to continue for several more days as forces work through dense urban areas to dismantle remaining infrastructure.

The assault follows days of fighting in and around Bint Jbeil, where forces advanced under heavy air support, including fighter jets and drones. The operation has involved isolating the area, surrounding it and coordinating between ground troops and air units.

At the start of the operation, the IDF estimated that about 150 Hezbollah terrorists were in the area. Officials said they do not rule out the possibility that the group had planned a cross-border raid into communities along the frontier.

The IDF said Hezbollah has adapted its tactics, including storing launchers inside homes and basements and deploying small teams that briefly emerge to fire at troops before retreating back into buildings.

On Sunday, the IDF said it had identified Hezbollah activity inside a government hospital in the town. According to the military, terrorists were seen observing troops and opening fire from a hospital window.

“Within a short time, forces eliminated the terrorists,” the IDF said, adding that about 20 additional Hezbollah terrorists were later killed in targeted strikes in the hospital area.

Troops later entered the hospital compound and said they found a cache of weapons. The IDF accused Hezbollah of using the facility and surrounding areas for military purposes, including storing weapons and conducting surveillance, which it said violates international law and endangers civilians.

1 View gallery ( Photo: IDF )

The IDF said warnings had been issued in advance through multiple channels, calling for an end to such activity at medical facilities.

Officials said the operation is being carried out slowly but with heavy firepower, following an initial maneuver designed to surprise Hezbollah forces. In several incidents, troops encountered Hezbollah terrorists at close range, sometimes within tens of meters, including a recent encounter in which two were killed by a special forces unit.

The operation is being directed by Northern Command as forces push against remaining Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon, particularly south of the Litani River. Five divisions — the 91st, 36th, 162nd, 146th and 98th — are currently operating in southern Lebanon in various configurations.

The fighting comes as the military prepares for multiple scenarios amid ongoing U.S. negotiations with Iran and plans for a possible naval blockade. Home Front Command guidelines for civilians remain unchanged, and the military has defined the Lebanon front as the primary arena.