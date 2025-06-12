This is how Hamas turned aid to Gaza into a profit machine | IDF reveals documents and recordings

Hamas seized aid, sold It on the black market, took money from Iran and extorted distributors; The military has uncovered internal documents and recordings revealing the system; 'They got the flour for free and are selling it for 120 shekels,' one Gaza resident is heard saying; His friend replied, 'I hope they all die—they’re all thieves'; The IDF estimates that hundreds of millions have flowed into Hamas’ coffers.