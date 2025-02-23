'He's not a human being, he doesn't speak and has no memory' | Hisham al-Sayed's father is horrified by son's condition after release from Gaza

A day after the release of six Israeli hostages as part of the first phase of the cease-fire deal, the former captives’ families spoke at press conferences held in the Israeli hospitals currently treating the returnees.
Shaaban, father of Hisham al-Sayed, who was held by Hamas since April 2015, expressed his anger at his son's condition. "We were afraid we'd get him back unable to stand, but when we saw him walking to the Red Cross vehicle, we were relieved," he said.
"But when I hugged him, I felt I was hugging something that isn't a person. He can't speak, he has no memory, he doesn't know anything. Hamas played politics on the back of a mentally ill man."
He criticized Hamas for how they treated his son and called on negotiators to speed up efforts to return all of the hostages. "I’m willing to sit with Hamas members anywhere, even on Al Jazeera, to prove he wasn’t a soldier," he added. "They didn’t want the world to see him because it would expose their lies."
Ilan, brother of Avera Mengistu, who was held captive since September 2014, spoke about his emotional return. "Our beloved Avera is home. Words can’t describe how we feel," he said. "This is a moment of hope and light amid the pain and suffering since October 7. But recovery is a long and difficult process. We'll do everything to help him heal and find his place again."
He urged continued efforts to bring back the remaining hostages. "Behind the joy of returning hostages are deep physical and emotional scars," he warned. "We must pressure decision-makers to bring everyone back now."
At Sheba Medical Center, families of four additional freed hostages — Omer Shem Tov, Omer Wenkert, Tal Shoham and Eliya Cohen — also shared their experiences. Sheli Shem Tov, Omer’s mother, paid tribute to Ori Danino, who was murdered in captivity after trying to rescue her son and others on October 7. "Ori is the hero and my son’s guardian angel," she said.
She described Omer's ordeal: "The 450 days alone in a tunnel, suffering starvation and psychological abuse. His only wish was to lay his head on my lap and feel human warmth again." She recounted how, upon crossing into Israel, the first thing he did was hug a psychologist who greeted him, desperate for human contact.
She also called on the international community to push efforts for the release of all hostages. "As we celebrated, two other hostages sat terrified in the same vehicle, forced into Hamas' grotesque spectacle. The Red Cross and world leaders must do the minimum — ensure their safety."
Sigi Cohen, mother of Eliya Cohen, stressed the daily struggle to raise awareness for the hostages. "For 505 days, we fought to bring Eliya home. He found strength in his faith, reciting prayers and making kiddush over a cup of water," she said. "We must stay united, keep fighting and bring everyone home."
The families expressed gratitude to Israeli officials, IDF soldiers and activists who supported their struggle. "We’ve completed our personal mission," Shem Tov said. "But the national mission is far from over. Every hostage must come home."