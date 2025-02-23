'He's not a human being, he doesn't speak and has no memory' | Hisham al-Sayed's father is horrified by son's condition after release from Gaza

Relatives of six released hostages thank Israeli officials and IDF soldiers for efforts and call to return all hostages; Hisham al-Sayed's father criticized Hamas over his son's poor condition after decade in Gaza: 'Hamas played politics on the back of a mentally ill man'