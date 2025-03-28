In first since cease-fire, IDF calls on residents of Beirut's Dahieh district to evacuate

Military Arabic-language spokesperson Avichay Adraee issues warning following launch of 2 rockets at Kiryat Shmona earlier in the day; Hezbollah denies behind attack

Elisha Ben Kimon|
For the first time since a cease-fire between Israel and Hezbollah went into effect, the IDF on Friday called on residents in and around a building in Beirut's Dahieh district to evacuate ahead of a possible airstrike.
The warning made by the IDF's Arab-language Spokesperson Avichay Adraee was released with a map, with a building colored in red, and stated that "all those in the building marked in red, as shown on the map, and in the adjacent buildings: you are located near facilities belonging to Hezbollah."
2 View gallery
הודעת פינוי לתושבי הדאחייה בביירותהודעת פינוי לתושבי הדאחייה בביירות
The evacuation warning
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's)
"For your safety and the safety of your families, you are required to evacuate the buildings immediately and remain at least 300 meters away from them, as indicated on the map.”
Adraee's warning comes after a warning of retaliation by Defense Minister Israel Katz over the launch of two missiles at the northern town of Kiryat Shmona earlier today. The IDF said that one of the projectiles was intercepted and the other did not enter Israeli airspace. Immediately after, the IDF began shelling Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon.
Defense Minister Israel Katz reiterated Friday that “the fate of Kiryat Shmona is the same as the fate of Beirut,” warning that continued rocket fire on Israeli communities would be met with force. However, U.S. officials have urged Israel to avoid escalation and refrain from striking the Lebanese capital.
2 View gallery
תקיפה בלבנון כתגובה על השיגורים לצפוןתקיפה בלבנון כתגובה על השיגורים לצפון
IDF strikes in southern Lebanon
A senior Hezbollah official denied the group was behind the attack. Speaking to Lebanon’s Al-Mayadeen network, which is affiliated with the Iran-backed group, the source said, “Hezbollah is fully committed to the cease-fire agreement. Hezbollah has no connection to the rockets launched today from southern Lebanon into northern Israel.”
A report in Qatar-based Al-Araby Al-Jadeed also cited a Hezbollah parliamentary source as saying, “Hezbollah did not fire any rockets from Lebanon and has no connection to what happened.”
Friday's attack follows a similar incident last week, when at least six rockets were fired from Lebanon. Three crossed into Israeli territory and were intercepted. In response, the IDF struck a Hezbollah command center and multiple launch sites in southern Lebanon.
