IDF chief Zamir, Defense Minister Katz meet following public clash over appointments

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir and Defense Minister Israel Katz held a joint discussion Thursday following a public clash over upcoming military appointments and the planning of operations in Gaza.
The meeting took place the same day Zamir delivered remarks at the change-of-command ceremony for the IDF military colleges at Camp Dayan in the Glilot base, where outgoing commander Maj. Gen. Nimrod Aloni was replaced by Brig. Gen. Dan Neumann.
During the discussion, Katz was presented with the principles of the plan to implement the Cabinet’s decision to take control of Gaza City. Katz said a full operational plan will be submitted to him for approval on Sunday. “The State of Israel is determined to defeat Hamas, free all hostages and bring the war to an end. The IDF is mobilizing all forces and preparing intensively to implement the cabinet’s decision. We will act as a single fist until the mission is complete,” Katz said.
Zamir addressed the public dispute over military appointments, calling for “mutual trust and full cooperation” between the political and military echelons. The clash began Monday night when Katz accused Zamir of holding a personnel discussion “in violation of instructions” and said he “does not intend to discuss or approve any appointments.” The IDF said the Chief of Staff decides on appointments, which are then submitted to the minister for approval. Military officials later accused Katz of treating Zamir “as if he were a private,” calling it “unprecedented” and likening it to “extortion.”
In his remarks at the ceremony, Zamir also addressed ongoing operations in Gaza, noting that the IDF is completing preparations to deepen its offensive against Hamas’ governance and military capabilities. He said the “main concept” for the Gaza City takeover, approved two days before the planned operation, could require mobilization of 80,000–100,000 reservists.
Zamir also referenced Israel’s war with Iran in June, warning: “We struck Iran and its declared axis of destruction. We launched a preemptive war to remove an emerging existential threat. Thanks to Operation Rising Lion, the threat has been temporarily neutralized. Israel will not allow its enemies to grow in capabilities that endanger its existence and we will act again if necessary with the same power and lethality.”
Acknowledging the war’s heavy toll, which has claimed 898 soldiers since October 7, Zamir said: “The war takes from us the most precious—sons and daughters who fell defending the country. Heroes who did not return from the battlefield. I send my condolences to their families. Their memory is engraved in our hearts and their light will continue to guide us.”
Zamir concluded by emphasizing the importance of strategic thinking and inter-echelon relations, saying military colleges train commanders and senior officials in strategic planning and national security with a focus on cooperation between military and political levels.
First published: 18:20, 08.14.25