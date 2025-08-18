More than airdropped aid: Israel prepares to construct field hospitals in Gaza

The IDF is preparing to establish medical centers for Gaza residents as part of the government's plan to take over Gaza City and relocate over 1 million people southward, Ynet learned on Monday.
Following directives from lawmakers and as part of a humanitarian effort to gain international legitimacy for the highly debated move, the IDF is assessing the creation of humanitarian zones in the Strip, including hospitals. These facilities, intended for both adult and pediatric care, aim to address medical needs amid the ongoing war.
The implementation details are under review, but the order to establish these zones has been drafted and submitted for higher approval. The IDF has conducted assessments with relevant staff to evaluate its capacity and the on-the-ground implications.
Over a year ago, the military set up at least 13 field hospitals in Gaza, collaborating with countries and organizations like the United Arab Emirates, Jordan and the International Red Cross. Many were established post-Rafah operation in the Al-Mawasi humanitarian zone, with IDF approval.
If a new hospital is built, it will complement renewed aid airdrops, which resumed after a year-long hiatus. On Sunday, nine countries, including first-time participants Denmark and Indonesia, dropped 161 aid packages containing food for Gaza residents.
The move follows reports of an agreement with Indonesia, the world’s largest Muslim nation, to accept Palestinians from Gaza. Despite Israeli efforts, no country has yet confirmed such relocations.
Jordan, the UAE, Germany, Belgium, France, Italy and the Netherlands also joined the airdrop effort. “This reflects a collective push to alleviate suffering, but the hospital plan remains a critical next step,” a senior IDF official said.