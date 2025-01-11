U.S. officials signal hope to secure hostage deal in Qatar

Officials in U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration on Saturday expressed slightly less skepticism about the ongoing negotiations for a hostage deal with Hamas compared to their previous remarks in recent days.
They noted progress in the talks, attributing the shift to the arrival of Biden’s Middle East envoy, Brett McGurk, in Qatar. The current goal is to finalize a deal before U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on January 20.
Trump’s incoming Mid-east envoy Steve Witkoff, who made an unexpected visit to Israel after staying in Doha, conveyed the same message regarding the expected timeline for the hostage deal. The aligned statements from both the Biden and Trump administrations clarify to Hamas that there is no difference in the American position.
Last week, members of Biden's team had expressed skepticism about the possibility of reaching a deal soon. This, however, appears to have changed, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instructed Mossad Director David Barnea, Shin Bet Chief Ronen Bar, Maj. Gen. (res) Nitzan Alon and Diplomatic Adviser Ophir Falk to travel to Doha "to advance negotiations for the release of the hostages."
The decision, following multiple delays of the Israeli delegation’s departure to Qatar, was made during a conference call between Netanyahu, Witkoff and McGurk. After a brief stay in Israel and a meeting with Netanyahu, Witkoff returned to Doha, where the senior Israeli delegation is also expected to arrive.
“This time, there’s optimism and it feels closer than ever,” a senior Israeli official said, but added, “We’ve been at this point in the past.” Meanwhile, members of the Security Cabinet have reported being entirely excluded from the negotiations for the hostage deal.
The Hostages and Missing Persons Families Forum welcomed the decision to send a delegation to Qatar and urged decision-makers, “You mustn’t miss this opportunity.” The group appealed to the delegation members, adding, “Act resolutely and return home with the long-awaited news: an agreement that guarantees the return of all the hostages — those alive and the deceased to be recovered for proper burial in their homeland.”