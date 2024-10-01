Israel threatens direct strikes on Iran’s nuclear or oil facilities, report says

Israel has reportedly warned Iran of direct retaliation targeting its nuclear or oil facilities following Tehran's large-scale missile attack , The Wall Street Journal report Tuesday, citing Arab officials.

The report claims that Iran had alerted regional Arab officials of its plan to launch the missile barrage, which prompted Israel to send a clear message, saying it would respond to any attack on its territory, regardless of the scale or casualties.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared Tuesday night that Iran had "made a grave mistake" and would "pay the price" for the attack. According to IDF, Iran launched approximately 180 ballistic missiles, many of which were intercepted, though some hit various locations across Israel.

Israeli officials reportedly emphasized that the country would retaliate for any strike, "no matter how small or large" the impact, and even if there were no casualties. Earlier in the day, military analysts indicated that Israel is seriously considering striking Iran’s nuclear facilities, a possibility under greater discussion than at any point in the past decade.

Ynet analyst Nadav Eyal noted that Iran's two main deterrent forces, Hezbollah and Hamas, have been severely weakened, limiting Tehran's ability to respond to a potential Israeli strike. "But that could change for the worse," Eyal wrote, adding that political timing—especially the current U.S. administration's reluctance to veto Israeli actions—could be a factor. He argued that the recent Iranian attack might strengthen voices in Israel advocating for a preemptive strike on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure.

The IDF announced plans for significant retaliatory strikes across the Middle East , though it did not specify if these would target Iran. "There is no damage to the Air Force’s capabilities—neither to aircraft, defense systems, nor detection systems. Tonight, and in the coming hours, the Air Force will strike throughout the Middle East with force," a military spokesperson said.

Senior Israeli officials vowed a strong response to the Iranian missile attack. A defense official promised a "severe reaction," while another Israeli official warned that "what Iran has experienced so far is a fraction of what it will face now."

'The Iranian regime does not understand our determination to defend ourselves'

Netanyahu declared that Iran’s missile barrage targeting Israel had failed, crediting the country's advanced air defense systems. "Iran once again attacked Israel with hundreds of missiles. This attack was thwarted thanks to Israel’s air defense, the most advanced in the world. I commend the IDF for this impressive achievement. Iran made a grave mistake tonight—and it will pay for it," Netanyahu said.

Netanyahu emphasized Israel’s resolve in defending itself. "The Iranian regime does not understand our determination to defend ourselves or to retaliate against our enemies. Sinwar and Deif didn’t understand it, Nasrallah and Mohsen didn’t understand it, and apparently some in Tehran don’t either. They will understand. Our rule remains: those who attack us will be attacked in return."

Foreign Minister Israel Katz also vowed a strong response to the attack, saying, "The mullah regime crossed a red line—Israel will not remain silent in the face of Iran’s criminal assault on our citizens. The entire free world must stand with Israel to stop Iran’s axis of evil before it’s too late."

Katz also expressed gratitude for the support of Israel’s allies, particularly the United States, and noted that, according to a CNN report, Jordan’s air force also participated in intercepting the missiles. "The solidarity and support from many countries and leaders will not be forgotten. We know who our friends are," Katz said.

Iran, for its part, claimed the missile attack was in retaliation for the recent assassinations of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah , Iranian general Abbas Nilforoushan and Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh . Iran’s Revolutionary Guard said the missiles targeted "military bases" near Tel Aviv and warned of further attacks if Israel retaliated.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei posted a message in Hebrew on Twitter, saying, "With God's help, the blows of the resistance front will become stronger and more painful against the worn and decaying body of the Zionist regime."

