Houthis preparing Oct. 7-style raid on Israel from neighboring countries, officials say

Israeli intelligence officials say the Houthis in Yemen are training terrorists to carry out a large-scale attack modeled on Hamas’s Oct. 7 assault, raising concerns the Iran-backed group could open a new front against Israel.
According to Israeli assessments, the Houthis are running a program in Yemen called “Al-Aqsa Storm,” designed to prepare thousands or even tens of thousands of terrorists for a mass infiltration into Israel. The plan, officials say, envisions attackers crossing into Israel from Jordan, Syria or both, with the goal of mass killings and advancing toward Jerusalem. “This is an idea beyond anything they have attempted before,” an Israeli military official said.
Israeli defense officials say the Houthis have made significant advances in recent months, including the local production of long-range drones and precision missiles with Iranian expertise and local engineers. They have also built underground facilities for manufacturing and storage.
Officials say the Houthis are adopting Iran’s model of independent weapons production to reduce reliance on outside supply. The strategy, also seen in Syria with attempted Iranian missile factories for Hezbollah that Israel later destroyed, allows for the development of precision weapons and low-flying explosive drones that are harder to detect and intercept.
The intelligence assessments were made public a day after a Houthi drone hit the Israeli city of Eilat. In response, the Air Force carried out its largest strike in Yemen to date, dropping more than 65 munitions on seven targets in Sanaa. The strikes hit five command centers and two weapons depots as Houthi leader Abd al-Malik al-Houthi delivered a recorded speech.
Despite the attack, Israeli officials said the broader challenge remains. “The more we hit their ports and stop weapons from Iran, the more they expand independent production,” one Israeli officer said.
Israeli intelligence believes the Houthis’ chief of staff and defense minister survived a strike on a cabinet meeting in Sanaa last month, while more junior ministers and the Yemeni prime minister were killed.
Officials say the strike still disrupted Houthi rule, killing dozens of officers and exposing vulnerabilities in the group’s leadership.
Military Intelligence, known as Aman, has established two new units under Maj. Gen. Shlomi Binder to focus exclusively on the Houthis. Dozens of analysts are now working to identify command hubs and weapons production sites for future targeting.
Israeli officials say the Houthis remain a unique danger because they are the only government in the world that has explicitly declared Israel’s destruction as part of its doctrine.
The military warns the group could become an existential threat if its weapons production continues unchecked. “We do not want to reach a point where the Houthis have thousands of precision missiles, similar to our earlier assessment that Iran would reach 9,000 by 2027,” one officer said.
Officials said Israel will continue striking Houthi targets proactively, even if the group announces a cease-fire linked to developments in Gaza.