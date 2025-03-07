'You're under attack by Hamas': IDF chief Eyal Zamir launches term with surprise Gaza drill

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir marked his first day in office with a visit to the Gaza Strip, signaling a shift in approach following his predecessor Herzi Halevi’s failure to bring the ongoing war to a decisive end. However, Zamir’s visit was more than just a symbolic gesture — he staged an unannounced drill at a frontline position near Beit Hanoun.
"You’re under attack by Hamas," he told the stationed company commander. Officers present said the outgoing IDF Southern Command chief, Maj. Gen. Yaron Finkelman was caught off guard.
During the drill, Zamir simulated an October 7-style assault, moved between positions questioning soldiers on threats in the area, and even operated a machine gun himself. When the drill concluded, he told a company commander from the Netzah Yehuda Battalion, "An attack like this will happen. It’s not a question of 'if' but 'when,' and you need to be ready."
Zamir’s opening act was clearly intended to send a message. He is taking charge of an army still reeling from the failures of October 7, a reality exposed in investigative reports. His newly appointed team, as reported by Ynet, will now work to correct the severe flaws in those inquiries.
Senior military officials describe Zamir as stepping into the role with urgency, knowing time is not on his side. He made this clear to IDF leaders during a late-night personnel meeting, to the soldiers at the outpost and to municipal leaders he met.
"The war could reignite at any moment," he told them. "Hamas must be decisively defeated." In his first official order, he acknowledged the military’s failure on October 7 and vowed to shake up the system. Given the ongoing issues with readiness and discipline, he faces an uphill battle with no grace period.
Zamir also signaled to his General Staff — both those staying and new arrivals — that he meant business. Another high-level staffing discussion ran late into the night, beginning at 8:30 p.m. and dragging into the early hours.
A similar meeting on Wednesday night lasted until nearly 4:00 a.m., followed by a strategic briefing just two hours later. "It was a tough discussion," a senior officer said. "We talked about many fallen officers and shared memories of them."
Unlike performative leadership tactics, Zamir’s relentless pace stems from necessity. The outgoing chief’s insistence on remaining in office led to a bottleneck, leaving dozens of officers uncertain about their assignments. This caused internal unrest at a time when the IDF is already stretched thin against mounting regional threats.
One of Zamir’s key priorities is strengthening the IDF’s ground forces, including forming a new tank brigade and reinstating reconnaissance units in armored divisions. But to achieve this, he requires more combat soldiers — something the government is not helping with, as it struggles to pass a new draft law.
During his inaugural speech, Zamir underscored the importance of equal military service across all communities, making it clear he would not rubber-stamp legislation that increases draft exemptions.
At the same time, he used religious language that earned praise in some circles. But he knows he’s walking a fine line, with political dangers that may prove even more treacherous than those in Gaza.