IDF chief Zamir blocks spokesperson Hagari's promotion, says will retire

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir decided Friday that the military's top spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari will not be promoted to vice admiral and will leave the military.
According to an IDF statement, the two "agreed on Hagari’s departure." Zamir expressed "great appreciation for Hagari’s years of significant combat service for Israel." The statement added that Hagari had carried out his role "professionally and with dedication" during "one of the most complex wars in Israel’s history."
Hagari, a former commander of the Israeli Navy's elite Shayetet 13 unit, was frequently the public face of the war while political leaders remained silent, including during difficult events.
One of his most controversial remarks came when he criticized a proposed law which would grant immunity to those leaking classified information to Israel’s prime minister.
"This law is extremely dangerous for the IDF. It would allow any low-level figure in the military to steal documents," Hagari said at the time. He later expanded on his concerns, warning that such a law "would endanger lives, including those of soldiers and pose a serious risk to national security."
His comments sparked a political firestorm and then-IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi reprimanded him for "overstepping his authority." The IDF said at the time that "the military does not criticize lawmakers but presents its position to the decision-maker through established channels."
Following the reprimand, Hagari acknowledged that he had spoken "beyond his authority as IDF spokesperson" and stressed that the military "conveys its stance on legislation through proper channels, not in other ways."
Tensions escalated further when Defense Minister Israel Katz ordered Halevi to cooperate with the state comptroller’s investigation. The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit responded sharply, urging Katz to "resolve issues through dialogue, not the media."
Katz’s spokesperson hit back, implicitly calling for Hagari’s dismissal: "The IDF spokesperson, who recently apologized for overstepping his authority and attacking decision-makers, has done so again. This time, an apology won’t be enough."
In December, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's ally Jacob Bardugo claimed Hagari would not be promoted and warned, "If Defense Minister Israel Katz signs off on such a move, it will be the last day he serves as defense minister in a right-wing government."
Zamir’s swift decision surprised many in the IDF. Unlike past IDF spokespersons, Hagari was on the command track for promotion to vice admiral and was considered a candidate to lead the Israeli Navy, having distinguished himself as commander of Shayetet 13.
Halevi had also recommended his promotion, citing his performance during the war and his lack of involvement in the October 7 failures. Zamir’s decision effectively ousted Hagari before removing officers directly tied to those failures.