IDF chief Zamir blocks spokesperson Hagari's promotion, says will retire

According to an IDF statement, the two "agreed on Hagari’s departure." Zamir expressed "great appreciation for Hagari’s years of significant combat service for Israel." The statement added that Hagari had carried out his role "professionally and with dedication" during "one of the most complex wars in Israel’s history."

One of his most controversial remarks came when he criticized a proposed law which would grant immunity to those leaking classified information to Israel’s prime minister.

