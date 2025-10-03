Trump’s deadline nears: Hamas considers changes amid US and Israel rejections

The world waits for Hamas’ response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s 20-point plan, which could end the ongoing war if fully implemented. Hamas is reportedly holding internal discussions, including with other Palestinian factions in Gaza, about the proposal.
Sources in Cairo told the Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar, which is affiliated with Hezbollah, that both Washington and Israel — taking a “yes or no” stance — refuse to negotiate potential Hamas objections on two key issues: the release of hostages within 72 hours and the specifics of an Israeli withdrawal.
Cairo sources expressed growing pessimism about the plan’s success. According to U.S. officials, the proposal represents the last chance to avoid a large-scale Israeli military operation in Gaza. The deadline for Hamas’ response is approaching.
Al-Sharq Al-Awsat, a London-based Arabic newspaper, reported internal dissent among Gaza factions. Hamas reportedly does not intend to reject the plan outright but is considering accepting it with modifications, which Washington opposes. Israeli officials have made clear the deal is non-negotiable.
Hamas is expected to propose changes regarding the timely release of 48 hostages, Israel’s withdrawal from Gaza and security arrangements for a “day after” scenario. While seeking to show a positive stance to ensure a ceasefire and unrestricted aid access, Hamas officials say they cannot guarantee all hostages’ release within 72 hours due to uncertainty about their locations.
Other Gaza factions view Trump’s plan as a “defeat in war,” warning that accepting it could jeopardize Gaza’s future and allow Israel to establish West Bank-style security control. The Islamic Jihad has strongly opposed the plan, although the final decision rests with Hamas.
Political scientist Maher Abu Saada, who moved from Gaza to Egypt, told The Guardian that Hamas now faces a choice “between bad and worse.” He said a rejection could allow Israel “to do whatever it takes to end the war,” as Trump has indicated.
Dr. Michael Milstein, a Hamas expert at Tel Aviv University, said there is no true division between Gaza, the West Bank and the external leadership. “All oppose the disarmament clause, as the fight is a core part of their identity. The military wing especially wants to continue fighting. They see Israel struggling with reserve mobilization and upcoming elections — this is a matter of endurance.”
The BBC reported that mediators contacted Hamas’ top commander in Gaza, Ezzedine al-Qassam leader Ez al-Din Haddad, who rejected the new plan. Haddad reportedly believes the plan was designed to “finish off Hamas,” whether accepted or not, and is determined to continue fighting.
Despite Trump’s assurances that Israel would not violate the agreement, Hamas remains skeptical that Israel will refrain from returning to combat after releasing hostages, particularly following the failed assassination attempt on its leadership in Doha, for which Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has apologized.